Worldwide Screw Piles Market to reach USD 1259.01 million by 2029 | Comprehensive Research Report by Exactitude Consultancy

The screw piles market refers to the industry involved in the manufacturing, distribution, and installation of screw piles, also known as helical piles or screw anchors. Screw piles are used as a foundation solution for various applications, such as residential and commercial buildings, infrastructure projects, and industrial structures.

The Screw Piles Market is expected to grow at 4.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 1259.01 million by 2029 from USD 847.20 million in 2022. The growing investments by the government in infrastructure & public facilities and growth in sectors such as marine, agriculture & defence are expected to drive the market over the predicted years. The Global Screw Piles Market Report provides a holistic evaluation of the market. The report offers comprehensive analysis of key segments, trends, drivers, restraints, competitive landscape, and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market.

Screw piles or helical piles are a system of steel screw-in and floor anchoring used to build deep foundations. These are also referred to as screw anchors, helical piles, and helical anchors. They are manufactured by different sizes of tubular hollow sections for anchor shafts. Screw piles are cost-effective foundation systems installed using excavators fitted with a rotary driver head attachment. By Type (SS-RS Combinations Type Screw Piles, SS (Square Shaft) Type Screw Piles, RS (Round Shaft) Type Screw Piles, Helical Grouted Displacement Piles (HGD Piles)), By Application (Utility, Railways, Roadway, Bridges and Walkway, Agriculture, Construction, Marine, Commercial Construction, Others), By Distribution Channel (Online Channel, Offline Channel) and by Region, Global trends and forecast from 2023 to 2029.

Screw Piles Market Overview:

The screw piles market is a rapidly growing industry that is involved in the production, distribution, and installation of screw piles, which are commonly used as a foundation solution in a variety of construction applications. Screw piles, also known as helical piles or screw anchors, are steel shafts with helical plates that are screwed into the ground using hydraulic equipment, providing a stable and durable foundation for a range of structures.

The use of screw piles as a foundation solution is becoming increasingly popular due to their versatility, ease of installation, and cost-effectiveness compared to traditional foundation methods. Screw piles can be used in a variety of soil types and can be installed in tight spaces where traditional foundation solutions may not be possible. Additionally, screw piles can be quickly installed and immediately loaded, reducing project timelines and costs.

The market for screw piles is driven by a range of factors, including the growth of the construction industry, infrastructure development, and the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly building solutions. Screw piles are also gaining popularity in regions prone to seismic activity or where soil conditions are challenging.

The screw piles market is segmented based on the application, end-use industry, and geography. Applications of screw piles include residential and commercial buildings, infrastructure projects, industrial structures, and others. End-use industries of screw piles include construction, oil and gas, renewable energy, and others. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The major players operating in the screw piles market include Techno Metal Post, Hubbell Power Systems, Inc., GoliathTech, Inc., Krinner Ground Screws, Inc., and A.B. Chance Company. These companies are investing heavily in research and development to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of screw piles and expand their product offerings to meet the growing demand for sustainable foundation solutions.

Report Attribute Details Screw Piles Market size value in 2022 USD 847.20 Million Revenue forecast in 2029 USD 1259.01 Million Market Growth rate CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2029 Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2018 - 2020 Forecast period 2023 - 2029 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Million, volume in units, CAGR from 2023 to 2029 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, trends Segments covered By Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; Germany; France; Italy; U.K.; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Saudi Arabia Key companies profiled BAUER AG, Piling Inc., GoliathTech, BC Helical Piles Ltd., Inland Screw Piling., Magnum Piering, Franki Foundations UK, IDEAL Foundation Systems, Keller Management Services LLC, Alberta Screw Piles Ltd., Almita Piling Inc., Roterra Piling Ltd., Hubbell, Twister Piling, and Others. Customization scope Free report customization with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.

Global Screw Piles Market Dynamics

Drivers

The ongoing infrastructural developments around the world

The rapid growth of the global construction sector is the primary driver behind the surge in the screw piles market. Moreover, the rising government investment in infrastructure and public facilities has also contributed to the increase in demand for screw piles. The commercial sector, including commercial kitchens, healthcare, business parks, institutions, and entertainment, has witnessed continuous growth, which has further fueled the use of screw piles in foundation construction. Screw piles are preferred in urban construction due to their exceptional displacement ability, load-bearing capacity, minimal site disturbance, immediate load-carrying capability, and quick installation. Additionally, the expansion of the marine, industrial, agricultural, defence, and government sectors has led to the development of innovative civil structures, thereby propelling the demand for screw piles.

Evolution in modern construction and growing mergers and collaborations

Screw piles have gained popularity in innovative construction, such as solar farms, agricultural construction, and modular construction, owing to their speedy installation capability and building structure. The leading global players are striving to expand their businesses by emphasizing product innovation and collaborations. Consequently, a significant number of mergers and acquisitions are anticipated, which will result in a highly fragmented market. Existing market players engage in moderate rivalry as several players are acquiring smaller ones to enhance their market share.

Key Developments in Global Screw Piles Market

Almita Piling Inc. is working on innovation and focusing on market demands to provide unique and specific products and solutions for foundation needs. The company is developing innovative screw piles with more shaft friction that provide accurate torque readings during installation to work on steep slopes, in water, etc. This investment in R&D and new products would help the company to broaden its product portfolio and to increase its customer base.

Hubbell Power Systems is focusing on increasing its market share and consistently introducing new products such as 'CHANCE Drivecast screw displacement pile', which has been approved by the New York City Department of Design and Construction. This has been developed with a unique soil displacement methodology that supports heavy loads in sites with limited access and low clearance; while eliminating vibrations and minimizing site disturbance.

Key Market Segments: Screw Piles Market

Screw Piles Market by Type, 2023-2029, (USD Million), (Kilotons)

SS-RS Combinations Type Screw Piles

SS (Square Shaft) Type Screw Piles

RS (Round Shaft) Type Screw Piles

Helical Grouted Displacement Piles (HGD Piles)

Screw Piles Market by Application, 2023-2029, (USD Million), (Kilotons)

Utility

Railways

Roadway

Bridges and Walkway

Agriculture

Construction

Marine

Commercial Construction

Others

Screw Piles Market by Distribution Channel, 2023-2029, (USD Million), (Kilotons)

Online Channel

Offline Channel

Screw Piles Market by Region, 2023-2029, (USD Million), (Kilotons)

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

