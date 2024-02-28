World's First C919 jet owned by China Eastern Airlines completes first overseas debut

News provided by

China Eastern Airlines

28 Feb, 2024, 10:54 GMT

SHANGHAI, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's first C919 aircraft, with the registration number B-919A and owned by China Eastern Airlines, wrapped up its first international debut at the Singapore Airshow on Feb. 26. It returned to Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport from Singapore Changi Airport after flying five hours.

Continue Reading
World's First C919 jet owned by China Eastern Airlines completes first overseas debut
World's First C919 jet owned by China Eastern Airlines completes first overseas debut
World's First C919 jet owned by China Eastern Airlines completes first overseas debut
World's First C919 jet owned by China Eastern Airlines completes first overseas debut

During the 6-day Singapore Airshow, China Eastern Airline's C919 was mainly displayed statically. Visitors included professional audiences, aviation enthusiasts, as well as leaders and senior professionals from aircraft manufacturers, aviation service providers, and companies engaged in the aviation industrial chain.

Many guests showed great interest in inquiring about the details inside the cabin. Some "fans" of the aircraft even came to see it several times. The areas under the wings, near the landing gears, and in front of the nose were popular photo spots for visitors.

The aircraft flew from Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport to Singapore at 1:49 on Feb. 17, and joined the airshow together with C919 and ARJ21 aircraft from the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China and other parties.

It marked the first time for the aircraft to fly overseas and make its overseas airshow debut. The C919 aircraft was also acclaimed as "one of the most anticipated products" at the Singapore Airshow this time.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2349891/1_C919.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2349892/2_C919.jpg

Also from this source

China Eastern Airlines launches direct flight route between Shanghai and Cairo

China Eastern Airlines launches direct flight route between Shanghai and Cairo

China Eastern Airlines' first flight between Shanghai and the Egyptian capital of Cairo took place on Dec. 11, marking the first direct passenger...
International students visit China Eastern Airlines

International students visit China Eastern Airlines

Nearly 30 overseas students joined an educational tour at R&D Center of China Eastern Airlines on Dec. 8, where they had an opportunity to get close...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Airlines & Aviation

Image1

Travel

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics