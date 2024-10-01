World Top-Performing Incubator Conference 2024 Held in Lingang Shanghai, China

SHANGHAI, Oct. 1 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Top-Performing Incubator Conference 2024 (WTIF 2024), one of the series activities of Pujiang Innovation Forum, themed "Boundless Innovation, Collaborative Synergy", was held in Lin-gang Special Area, Shanghai from September 26th to 28th, 2024.

During the opening ceremony, Zhao Chaofan, Director General, the Department of Science and Technology, Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), Wang Dehua, Director of Incubation System Construction Division of Torch High Technology Industry Development Center Ministry of Science and Technology, Zhai Jinguo, Deputy Director of the Science and Technology Commission of Shanghai Municipality, and Peng Shiquan, Deputy Director of Lin-gang Special Area Management Committee attended and delivered welcome speeches. Li Youping, Deputy Director of the Torch Technology Industry Development Center, MIIT, Chen Xin, Vice President of Shanghai Association for Science and Technology, Sun Meng, Vice President of Shanghai Lingang Economic Development, and Huang Lihong, Director of Shanghai Technology Innovation Center, collectively launched WTIF 2024.

DMZ, The Drivery GmbH, London & Partners, UtrechtInc Startup Incubator, ITU Çekirdek Incubation Center,Startups House, 22 On Sloane, Caohejing Humanoid Robots Innovation Incubator, G60 Satellite Internet Incubator, Lingang Pujiang Entrepreneurship and Innovation Park, Lingang Medical Device Innovation Center and HCH Ventures officially joined "International Innovation Synergy and Incubation Alliance".

Joint incubation contracts have been signed by several top-tier incubators: Startups House and Step Innovation, Peking University International S&T Innovation Center at Lingang and Lingang Science and Technology Investment, ITU Çekirdek Incubation Center and Shanghai Lingang United Development, 22 on Sloane and Lingang Pujiang Entrepreneurship and Innovation Park, USP Innovation Agency and Shanghai Pudong Software Park Incubator. Several letters of intent for project implementation have been signed, covering Nine Dimension Turing Technology and Caohejing Hi-Tech Park, Beijing Haibaichuan Technology and Shanghai Lingang United Development, and Paragraf Ltd and Shanghai Lingang Economic Development Group Technology Investment.

During the keynote speech, Dr. Frederico Lourenco, Vice President of Portfolio Strategy and Operations, Flagship Pioneering, and Prof. Kwang-Geun (James) Lee, Chairman of Asian Association of Business Incubation (AABI) delivered thematic sharing. Mi Lei, Founding Partner of CASSTAR, had in-depth dialogue with Tian Mochen, Founder and CEO of Kiwimoore. Profound dialogues were also created between Dr Tony Raven, Former Chief Executive, Cambridge Enterprise, and Dr Simon Thomas FREng, Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering,CEO and Co-Founder, Paragraf Ltd.

In the roundtable discussion on Innovation Models and Cooperation Opportunities for Global Incubation, UBI Global, DMZ, Startups House, Lingang SYNLINX Life Science Professional Incubator, The Drivery GmbH and Xnode discussed on innovation models for global technology incubation.

The Conference was guided by the Torch High Technology Industry Development Center Ministry of Science and Technology, Science and Technology Commission of Shanghai Municipality and Technology Committee, Lin-gang Special Area Administration of China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone, and Shanghai Association for Science and Technology, organized by Shanghai Lingang Economic Development and Shanghai Technology Innovation Center, and co-organized by Shanghai Lingang Economic Development Group Technology Investment, Shanghai Technology Business Incubator Association and Step Innovation.

