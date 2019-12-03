World's First In Vivo Fertilized Baby With Shared Motherhood

Anecova has developed a more natural approach to assisted reproductive technology called AneVivo which is an intra-uterine device allowing bi-directional passage of fluids, nutrients, and other non-cellular components during fertilization and early embryo development. Placing the eggs inside the miniature capsule and inserting it into the womb allows interaction between the embryo and the maternal environment. A major benefit is that fertilization will take place in the maternal environment In Vivo rather than in the artificial environment of the IVF laboratory with its associated risks.

London Women's Clinic treatment procedure called Shared Motherhood, allows one partner to provide the eggs, the biological mother, and the other one to carry the embryo to term, the gestational mother. In this context, AneVivo brings a very special added value allowing both partners to be involved in the nourishing and developing of the embryo during its very early stages of development.

"London Women's Clinic has been in the forefront of fertility treatment since 1985 and it's our great pleasure to report the first birth in the world with Shared Motherhood using Anecova's groundbreaking technology for In Vivo Natural fertilization," says Dr Kamal Ahuja, Managing and Scientific Director of London Women's Clinic

Last month at London Women's Clinic under the care of Consultant Gynecologist and IVF Specialist, Dr Giuseppina Lamanna, Donna and Jasmine Francis-Smith gave birth to baby Otis through Shared Motherhood with the help of AneVivo.

"The Anecova procedure has really made me and Donna feel equal in the whole process and has emotionally brought us closer together, we are a true family. If we had to go through the process again there is nothing we would change." To other couples visiting the London Women's Clinic, Jasmine says: "We highly recommend the Anecova procedure to other families wanting children as the whole process was an amazing experience and we got everything we wanted from it and so much more, and we think Anecova can help many more families in the future."

"We are very happy with the announcement from London Women's Clinic about the world's first baby with Shared Motherhood conceived In Vivo. Anecova's Natural fertilization technology AneVivo is unique in the world and we believe it has the potential to bring significant value to LWC's already well-established Shared Motherhood program, particularly since it enhances the emotional value for the couple and possibly also the biological value for the baby. Anecova's mission is to bring back embryos to their natural environment in the womb from the artificial environment in the IVF laboratory. AneVivo offers a truly new approach to IVF that could potentially transform the way IVF is going to be performed in the future" says Martin Velasco, Founder and CEO of Anecova.

The AneVivo procedure is offered to heterosexual couples, same sex couples and single women at London Women's Clinic.

About Anecova

Anecova is a Swiss medical device company based at the EPFL Innovation Park in Lausanne. Anecova is working with world leading scientists and clinicians in the field of Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) with the objective of developing more natural approaches to Assisted Reproductive Techniques (ART). The company is ISO certified (9001 and 13485). Its AneVivo device is European Certified (CE MARK) and has also received the approval of several regulators in Europe, including the HFEA in the UK. Anecova has been working in the past years in the development of a device allowing the fertilization and early embryo development in the maternal environment instead of in a laboratory. AneVivo, Anecova's first commercialized device, allows clinics to offer Natural fertilization treatments to their patients.

About LWC

Established in 1985 in Harley Street, the London Women's Clinic has since pioneered many of the routine techniques used to treat fertility today. Led and directed by Dr Kamal Ahuja and Professor Nick Macklon, the clinic is one of the leading choices for women and couples seeking fertility treatments in the UK. Their long-standing partnership with the London Egg Bank and the London Sperm Bank creates a unique opportunity for patients who wish to conceive using donor eggs and sperm.

