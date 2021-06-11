World's best startups for the sustainable city honoured with the Future Hamburg Award

HAMBURG, Germany, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Future Hamburg Award 2021 was presented at the digital International Innovation Day by Plug-and-Play Hamburg on 10 June 2021.



The startups Breeze Technologies, traceless materials, and Infinite Mobility are this years winners. Based in Norway and Germany, they convinced the jury with smart solutions for sustainable cities. The three winners will join a tailor-made programme in Hamburg by the cities Startup-Unit. For the first-place, Breeze Technologies will participate Plug-and-Play's international accelerator programme in Silicon Valley. Up-and-coming businesses from 15 countries had applied for the award. Bonus prizes by the award's partner homePORT, were bestowed on Blue Atlas Robotics (Denmark) and KONVOI (Germany).

Future Hamburg Award Winners 2021:

Breeze Technologies, Germany

Based in Hamburg and Copenhagen , Breeze Technologies is already a technology leader in the area of air quality sensors, data and analysis. Their sensors allow for real-time, area-wide air quality monitoring, whether on business premises or in urban environments. Combining a successful business model with the fight against air pollution, Breeze Technologies has the potential to thrive internationally. www.breeze-technologies.de traceless materials, Germany

Traceless materials created an eco-friendly alternative to plastic. With its innovative substitute, the bio-economy startup contributes to solving the global issue of environmental pollution. The technology uses by-products of the agricultural industry for storage-stable films, solid materials and wafer-thin coatings that are fully compostable. www.traceless.eu Infinite Mobility, Norway

Infinite Mobility develops lightweight, solar-powered vehicles for urban mobility, for short inner-city journeys. The company supports the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the development of sustainable cities as their innovative solar-powered tuk-tuks are cost-effective, safe and space-efficient. www.infinite-m.no.

Happening since 2019 for the second time, the Future Hamburg Award is bestowed by Hamburg Marketing for the City of Hamburg. As centre for innovative mobility Hamburg hosts the ITS World Congress 2021. With its surrounding metropolitan region in northern Germany Hamburg is on the way to become Europe's green hydrogen hub. This makes Germany's second-largest city the ideal location for innovations and international market access.

More Information: https://future.hamburg/future-hamburg-award.

