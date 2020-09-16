World leaders converge to rewrite the HR and Worktech playbook at Asia's largest HR & Worktech conference, People Matters TechHR 2020

As Asia's largest HR and Worktech conference, the 5-day virtual conference hosted over 3,000+ HR & business leaders from 55 countries, 67 global speakers and 83 content sessions. Through the 5 days, 8,448 connections were made, 27,423 discussions were created, and the social media reach went up to 34 million with 17,000+ social engagements.

"This time, at People Matters TechHR, we wanted to encourage and empower our community to try new things, to learn along the way, and to find answers. If we are able to solve enough problems, not only do we get to survive as businesses, we also get to redefine distinctiveness and business value for our organizations and our industry. Hence, this year's theme was centered on Adaptable HR: The Great Reset," shares Ester Martinez, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, People Matters.

Global leaders in their respective fields like Guy Kawasaki, Chief Evangelist, Canva; David Green, MD, Insight 22; Robert Hoyle Brown, Director, Cognizant Future of Work; Holger Muller, Vice President and Principal Analyst, Constellation Research; Jason Averbook, CEO & Co-founder, Leapgen; Jaclyn Lee, CHRO, SUTD; Peck Kem Low, CHRO & Advisor (Workforce Development), Singapore Public Service Division, Prime Minister's Office; Dr. Eugene Fidelis Soh, CEO, Tan Tock Seng Hospital & Central Health; Annella Heytens, Head HR, APJC at AWS; and Colin Brennan, President, Payroll and Cloud, HR & Financial Solutions, Alight Solutions were some of many powerhouse speakers who joined the conference. The Presenting Partner for the conference this year was Alight Solutions.

The conference successfully triggered conversations to hit the great reset button in these changing times and build a future-ready digital workforce.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1274807/TechHR_2020_Kawasaki.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1274808/TechHR_2020_CEO_Power_Panel.jpg

