Workhy announces its expansion into the Brazilian market, offering company formation and bookkeeping services

Offering end-to-end solutions simplifying all business processes from company formation to taxation, Workhy has shifted its global expansion focus to Brazil. The company now assists entrepreneurs in Brazil with the process of establishing companies in the USA and the UK.

HOBOKEN, N.J., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workhy, the platform enabling over 21,000 entrepreneurs worldwide to establish and manage companies online in any desired country without residence or travel, has expanded its global reach to Brazil. This allows entrepreneurs receiving services in Portuguese to establish companies, issue invoices, and receive payments in the USA and the UK. Additionally, they can benefit from live support services in the local language.

Workhy anuncia sua expansão para o mercado brasileiro, disponibilizando serviços de criação de empresas e contabilidade

The e-commerce sector in Brazil, expected to close 2023 with a volume of $44.46 billion, is anticipated to surpass $105 billion by 2028. Brazil, boasting the largest entrepreneurial ecosystem in Latin America, encourages entrepreneurs seeking to expand into new markets.

High potential for e-commerce ventures in Brazil

Kenan Açıkelli, Co-Founder and CEO of Workhy, stated, "Startups established in Brazil have significant growth potential globally. We have formed partnerships with key players in the ecosystem and established our team in Sao Paulo to support entrepreneurs aiming to sell globally."

Açıkelli added, "Our company is dedicated to digitizing the company formation process and eliminating physical borders in this field. We believe that the Brazilian market is crucial to our success. To that end, we have established a sales and business development team in Brazil and launched the Portuguese version of our website. We are also working on forming local partnerships. Our efforts in this market are a top priority for us."

Seeking local partners

Expressing the intent to increase the number of local partners with whom they can form strong collaborations, Kenan Açıkelli, Co-Founder and CEO of Workhy, concluded, "With Workhy, we enable citizens from every country to engage in commerce in the local language. We recently began offering services in some countries in Asia and North Africa. Now, Brazilian entrepreneurs can also establish their companies online in the USA and the UK through Workhy, which has members from 140 countries. We will continue to customize our services for Brazilian entrepreneurs and contribute to the rapidly growing market."

Contact: Fırat Gürsu - marketing@workhy.com +1-929-755-0055

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2313085/Workhy.jpg