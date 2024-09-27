Wondershare to Showcase Enterprise Solution Excellence at GITEX GLOBAL 2024

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare, a global leader in software innovation, is excited to announce its participation at GITEX GLOBAL 2024 in Dubai, the world's largest tech and startup super-connector event. From October 14-18, visitors to H26-A20 at the Dubai World Trade Centre will be able to experience the latest solutions designed to enhance productivity and improve workflow efficiency for enterprises.

Under the theme "Innovate Smarter for the Next-Gen Office", Wondershare will unveil an array of its upgraded flagship creative and productivity suite, featuring Wondershare EdrawMax, Wondershare EdrawMind, Wondershare PDFelement, Wondershare Filmora, and Wondershare Virbo. In addition, Wondershare will introduce its brand-new industry solutions to improve communication efficiency and increase content productivity.

Visitors to Wondershare's booth will have the chance to experience the power of the company's latest tools through live demos, hands-on trials, and exclusive previews. Attendees will also be able to meet Wondershare experts and gain insights on how these innovations will revolutionize workflow efficiency, communication, and collaboration.

As the world's most established and iconic large-scale tech exhibition, GITEX has been at the forefront of technological innovation for over four decades, serving as the premier gateway for tech creators, investors, and enthusiasts to collaborate. This year's event offers an unprecedented 44+ halls of exhibition space, showcasing tech giants and innovative startups in fields like AI, Cybersecurity, Mobility, Sustainable Tech, and more.

"We are thrilled to join GITEX 2024, a pivotal event that provides a unique platform to highlight our industry solutions that cater not only to the growing needs of creators but also to businesses in sectors such as energy, fintech, medical, legal, manufacturing, semiconductor, and beyond." Said Rocky Tang, General Manager of Enterprise Development Business Unit. "We look forward to engaging with industry leaders, exploring new partnerships, and showcasing our innovations that empower users to create, collaborate, and bring their creative visions to life."

About Wondershare

As a renowned global leader in creativity and productivity solutions, Wondershare is dedicated to making cutting-edge technology accessible to everyone, fostering increased efficiency and creativity. Our commitment to excellence has been recognized through prestigious accolades from organizations like The Shorty Awards, G2, and GetApp. With a user base spanning over 100 million individuals across over 200 countries and regions, we offer diverse software solutions encompassing video editing, PDF manipulation, data recovery, diagram creation, graphic design, and more.

