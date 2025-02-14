RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare, a pioneer in digital creativity and productivity software, showcased its advanced AI-powered solutions at LEAP 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, aimed at supporting digital transformation efforts in the Middle East. The company has showcased four flagship products—Filmora, EdrawMax, EdrawMind, and PDFelement—demonstrating how these tools can help businesses streamline content creation and unlock new growth opportunities in the digital era.

Wondershare Makes a Strong Debut at LEAP 2025, the Middle East's Largest Tech Exhibition

During LEAP 2025, Wondershare's booth attracted significant attention, as creative professionals and business users were impressed by the company's intelligent software solutions, which deliver smarter content creation and more efficient collaboration through engaging live demos and interactive experiences. As one attendee commented, "Wondershare's products truly shine at LEAP, and the AI-driven features in Wondershare EdrawMax are incredibly impressive. They simplify the process of creating complex diagrams. I'm seriously considering integrating these tools into my workflow."

Filmora, a popular video editing tool, has introduced groundbreaking AI features, such as the Smart Short Clips feature, which automatically condenses long videos into concise summaries that highlight key moments. Additionally, with new AI-driven tools, including AI Color Palette, Smart Scene Cut, AI Video Enhancer, and AI Face Mosaic, Filmora elevates both editing efficiency and output quality.

Wondershare Edraw has further enhanced its reputation by unveiling EdrawMax's new AI-powered design assistant. Users can simply input their design ideas in text form and receive a fully customizable diagram or chart within seconds. EdrawMax has also expanded its AI capabilities to include over 20 AI diagram types.

Moreover, Wondershare PDFelement has launched version 11, featuring advanced AI features and seamless multi-device integration. The AI functionality can seamlessly compare, analyze, and extract information from multiple PDFs simultaneously via conversational interfaces. Additional AI tools offer real-time translation, advanced grammar checking, and automated key information extraction.

A series of investments and technology launches totaling nearly $25 billion were announced during the four-day global tech event, underscoring the Middle East's emergence as one of the world's fastest-growing digital economies. According to UBS, the Middle East's digital economy is projected to reach $780 billion by 2030.

"The Middle East is playing an increasingly significant role in the global digital economy, making it a pivotal focus for Wondershare's future growth," said Rocky Tang, General Manager of the Enterprise Development Business Unit. "We are thrilled to participate in LEAP 2025 and demonstrate how our advanced AI capabilities can help businesses in sectors such as energy, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, and semiconductors. We remain committed to deliver more efficient and intelligent tools that propel innovation across diverse industries."

About Wondershare Technology

Wondershare is a globally recognized software company founded in 2003, known for its innovative solutions in creativity and productivity. Driven by the mission "Creativity Simplified", Wondershare offers a range of tools, including Filmora, Virbo, and DemoCreator for video editing; PDFelement for document management; EdrawMax, EdrawMind for diagramming; and SelfyzAI, Pixpic, FaceHub for image recovery and editing. With over 1.5 billion users across 200+ countries and regions, Wondershare empowers the next generation of creators with intuitive software and trendy creative resources, continually expanding the possibilities of creativity worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2620463/Wondershare_Makes_a_Strong_Debut_LEAP_2025_Middle_East_s_Largest.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1274391/wondershare_LOGO.jpg