Wolters Kluwer has been recognized in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Supply Chain Planning Solutions

Finance-forward, AI-based, predictive planning software helps companies increase agility in decision-making building more resilient supply chains.

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions and services, today announced that it has been recognized in the annual 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions report1 for its ability to execute and completeness of vision. Wolters Kluwer has been placed in this Magic Quadrant for the first time as a Niche Player following its acquisition of Vanguard Software.



CCH® Tagetik Supply Chain Planning is an AI-based predictive planning solution that connects demand, supply, and production planning with S&OP. It empowers customers to increase resiliency and optimize operations by combining three powerful capabilities: finance forward, end-to-end supply chain planning; predictive and prescriptive AI-based intelligence; and easy-to-use, configurable workflows.

"The CCH® Tagetik innovative approach to aligning sales and demand data with forecasting models to feed predictive analytics greatly advanced our ability to accommodate COVID-19 demand spikes," said Jody Rogers, Director Global Supply Chain at Charles River. "By incorporating an AI-driven, data enriched model, we not only reduced backorders relative to the prior year but also met the great COVID-19 increase in demand, enabling vaccines to be safely distributed while not delaying the vaccine supply chain."

"Supply-chain management is a top concern among business leaders. We began our journey in this segment by acquiring Vanguard Software and we are proud to be placed in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant for the first time less than a year after the acquisition," said Ralf Gärtner, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Corporate Performance Solutions, Wolters Kluwer."

CCH® Tagetik expert solutions manage global requirements across all industries by unifying and streamlining financial close and consolidation, regulatory compliance, and integrated business planning processes. A key component of integrated business planning, CCH® Tagetik Supply Chain Planning enables CFOs and COOs to assess strategic, financial, and operational dynamics across the supply chain. Our teams have 20+ years of experience working side-by-side with customers configuring the optimal software and providing outstanding support to meet their needs today and in the future.

For full analysis, download the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions Report.

1Gartner Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning solutions, Amber Salley, Tim Payne, Pia Orup Lund, Janet Suleski, published 16 May 2022.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information about our solutions and organization, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

