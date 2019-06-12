Wolters Kluwer CCH Tagetik Speakers to Offer Wide-ranging Insights at SAP insider Digital Core and Intelligent Platform Conference

Decision making based on high-performance data is focus of Amsterdam event as the finance function undergoes transformation. CCH Tagetik solutions running on SAP HANA are subject of multi-aspect presentations during Financials 2019 track of conference agenda

STAMFORD, Conn. and LUCCA, Italy, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CCH Tagetik, part of Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting, a global provider of market-leading software solutions and information services for finance professionals is contributing a series of papers to the Financials 2019 track of the SAP insider Digital Core and Intelligent Platform conference, Amsterdam, June 25-27.

CCH Tagetik, a Platinum Sponsor of the event, will deliver strategic, structural and operational perspectives regarding high-performance data analysis through four in-depth 50-minute presentations and three shorter Impact 20 (I20) papers, delivered by CCH Tagetik's experts and consultants. They will focus closely on the opportunities which arise from the seamless integration of CCH Tagetik running on SAP HANA.

Financials 2019 is aimed at organizations which seek to navigate the significant changes impacting the finance function with flexible tools for their reporting and regulatory needs. Leading experts will provide insights on how to maximize the benefits of digital finance for data-driven core financial, planning and budgeting decisions.

The CCH Tagetik presentations comprise the following: Derive Competitive Advantage from Data Analytics with CCH Tagetik and SAP HANA; Seamless integration of CCH Tagetik powered by SAP HANA with S/4 Hana and BW on Hana; Legal close and consolidation in the age of financial transformation with CCH Tagetik powered by SAP HANA; Unify your planning processes with CCH Tagetik powered by SAP HANA; CCH Tagetik on SAP HANA powered by SAP Cloud Analytics; Deliver the full SAP HANA PAL value through the CCH Tagetik Analytic Information Hub; and CCH Tagetik on SAP HANA: deploy as a bundle, use as a platform.

"CCH Tagetik powered by SAP HANA has revolutionized Corporate Performance Management (CPM)," says Claus Koppensteiner, General Manager Central and Northern Europe at CCH Tagetik. "Financials 2019 at the SAP insider Digital Core and Intelligent Platform conference is an ideal opportunity to share the deep knowledge we have gathered with an expert audience. For companies, the office of finance is a potential source of competitive advantage like never before. The content we deliver in Amsterdam will be a source of wide-ranging insights in this respect."

For more information and to register to the event click here.

