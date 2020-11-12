Wolters Kluwer adds agility to financial decision-making with CCH Tagetik SmartInsight

Self-service reporting & analytics tool empowers finance professionals to perform on-the-fly-analysis, create dynamic reports and effectively collaborate for faster, better decisions

STAMFORD, Conn. and LUCCA, Italy, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CCH Tagetik, part of Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting and a global provider of market-leading software solutions and information services for finance professionals, today announced the CCH Tagetik SmartInsight, further extending its comprehensive advanced reporting & analytics capabilities.

The new web-based or "zero-footprint" tool will be embedded in the CCH Tagetik Finance Transformation Platform and available across all processes including financial close & consolidation, planning & analysis as well as regulatory reporting.

"We are committed to continuously advancing our portfolio to empower businesses in the changing market conditions," said Ralf Gärtner , Senior Vice President and General Manager of Corporate Performance Solutions, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting. "Our new CCH Tagetik SmartInsight tool offers AI driven insights with built-in financial intelligence helping accelerate the decision-making process."

With CCH Tagetik SmartInsight, finance professionals have the power to slice, dice and drill down into large volumes of data leveraging its rapid-fire processing engine to meet the need for information requests or strategy guidance. The intuitive, drag-and-drop interface provides users with flexibility to quickly investigate variances, compare segments and perform what-if simulations in real-time.

For more information about the CCH Tagetik SmartInsight advanced reporting and analytics, visit the dedicated webpage.

