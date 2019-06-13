Wix.com Opens Dublin Customer Support Centre

Wix has already recruited and trained a staff of approximately 100 support specialists and office operations personnel ahead of the office's formal opening. The Dublin support team caters to Wix customers in multiple languages, including English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, German, Italian, and Russian. Operations in Dublin officially began in September 2018, initially with a staff of nine. Beyond the Dublin location, Wix announced during their latest earnings report an additional growth investment into the next phase of its Customer Solutions organization.

"Our customer support teams are at the frontlines of our product growth and the work they do is invaluable to our company," said Nir Zohar, President and COO at Wix. "We have significantly increased our global customer support team headcount since 2016, and with the addition of the team in Dublin, we'll be able to better serve our European customers, and further support our millions of customers around the world. We were delighted to work with IDA Ireland who were wonderful partners in Dublin. Their team provided meaningful connections throughout the city, making the process of creating our space there very easy to accomplish."

Welcoming the announcement, the Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Ms. Heather Humphreys T.D., said "I am thrilled by this news and Wix's decision to establish an office in Dublin. Wix is one of the most popular platforms used by both individuals and businesses to create websites, with over 150 million users worldwide. They will be a great addition to Dublin's already thriving ICT sector."

Executive Director of IDA Ireland, Mary Buckley also welcomed the news, stating: "Ireland has the youngest population in Europe with a third of the population under 25 years old and almost half the population under the age of 34. Companies such as Wix benefit from the wealth of multilingual talent, with more than 535,000 non-Irish nationals living in Ireland. Wix will service its European customer base from Dublin due to the multilingual and technological skills available here."

About Wix

Wix is leading the way with a cloud-based website development platform for over 150 million registered users worldwide today. The Wix website builder was founded on the belief that the Internet should be accessible to everyone to develop, create and contribute. Through free and premium subscriptions, Wix empowers millions of businesses, organizations, artists, and individuals to take their businesses, brands and workflow online. The Wix Editor, Wix ADI, a highly curated App Market, Ascend by Wix and Corvid by Wix enable users to build and manage a fully integrated and dynamic digital presence. Wix's headquarters are in Tel Aviv with offices in Be'er Sheva, Berlin, Dnipro, Dublin, Kiev, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco, São Paulo, Tokyo and Vilnius.

