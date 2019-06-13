With RADWIN Technology, Luminet has Created London's 'Network in the Sky' - one of the Fastest, Most Advanced Connectivity Networks Around

Luminet uses JET PtMP to drive fast broadband to hundreds of businesses in Central London

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RADWIN (www.radwin.com), the global wireless broadband provider, today announced that Luminet, a major Service Provider in London and an ISPA Winner (Internet Service Provider Association), has deployed RADWIN's wireless JET Beam-forming Point-to-Multipoint solutions in 5GHz to drive high-speed wireless broadband to hundreds of businesses in London. Luminet delivers bandwidth of up to 100Mbps with SLAs to some of the country's biggest brands and heaviest data users.

Sasha Williamson, CEO, Luminet: "We're on a mission to help London's businesses thrive, by providing excellent network connectivity. London businesses are fighting for high quality connectivity but they have to wait months for new connections. This is what drove our decision to build a wireless network. We considered various technologies and ultimately chose RADWIN's JET, a carrier-grade solution that delivers higher bandwidth than what other manufacturers offered. JET's powerful beam-forming technology obliterates interference, and the systems work smoothly even when there are serious obstructions to line-of-sight."

Concluded Williamson: "With JET we have created one of London's fastest and most advanced communication networks. Our JET-powered 'Network in the Sky' delivers fast broadband with exceptionally low latency. RADWIN's PtMP can also be installed in days, not the 60-90 days that a typical fibre install takes in central London. By combining JET and fibre, Luminet provides cloud capable businesses (with mission critical services) across the finance, property, media, technology and professional services industries with a 100% Always on internet service, backed by a 100% SLA. "

Gal Kohn, RADWIN's GM, Europe: "Fast, robust connectivity is the lifeblood of businesses today, and by adopting JET, service providers can offer unparalleled fast broadband with SLAs to allow businesses to flourish and grow."

RADWIN is a leading provider of Point-to-Multipoint and Point-to-Point broadband wireless solutions deployed in over 170 countries.

Luminet is on a mission to help London's businesses embrace the fast, busy thriving side of London and the opportunities it presents by providing the excellent network connectivity. Luminet provides over 1000 London businesses with gigabit connectivity, multi-tenant internet and 100% SLAs.

