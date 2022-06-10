With 31.6% CAGR, Lithium-Sulfur Battery Market Size to hit USD 5.47 Billion in 2027, Says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lithium-Sulfur Battery Market Value is expected to record a valuation of USD 5.47 Billion by 2027, Registering to Accelerate at a 31.6% CAGR, according to the most recent study by Brandessence Market Research

The Global Lithium-Sulfur Battery Market size was Valued at USD 0.8 Billion in 2020. Lithium-Sulfur Battery Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Low Energy Density, High Energy Density) By End User (Aerospace, Automotive, Electronics, Power Sector, Others) Based On Region, And Segment Forecasts 2022- 2028

"Its growing demand in electric vehicles and aviation industry, rising adoption of renewable energy, and increasing research and development are some of the major factors driving the growth of the Global Lithium-Sulfur Battery Market"

Polyether Lithium-Sulfur Battery Market Key Players:

The global lithium sulfur battery market size has been growing continuously and it has attracted many different players. Some of the major players which are operating in the market are Oxis Energy, Poly Plus, and Sion Power. Lithium-sulfur battery market is seeing the presence of some of the most competitive players and that means that there are some of the players who are sharing their technology with the mergers and acquisitions.

Advanced Energy Materials

Ilika PLC

Johnson Matthey

LG Chem

Morrow Batteries

NOHMs Technologies

OXIS Energy

PolyPlus

Sion Power

Williams Advanced

Lithium Sulfur Battery: Market Scope

The global lithium sulfur battery market has been expected to show a great amount of growth in the coming years. The value has been growing in the last few years and the reason behind the growth has been the drive for the electric vehicles in the last few years. There are government policies which are now working towards a transportation of vehicles which are intensively driven by electric power are going to grow the global lithium sulfur battery market.

Lithium Sulfur Battery: Key Drivers

The targets towards zero carbon have been expected to be a major factor behind the growth of the market in the coming years. The increasing investments done towards the renewable energy sector has been a huge factor behind growth of this market. The solar farms and wind farms after the energy crisis in the period of the pandemic have increased the demand for the devices which store energy and require these batteries therefore driving the market.

The biggest factor behind this kind of growth is going to be the increased investments in the market of the government associations as well as the private enterprises has been developing high energy batteries for the application in aerospace and military application. The lithium sulfur battery is high cost in comparison to the lithium-ion battery and its mechanism is complex which is a main factor that is going to restraining the growth of the market. That is a big factor hampering the global lithium sulfur battery market size.

Lithium Sulfur Battery: Segmentation Analysis

The global lithium sulfur battery market analysis shows that the segmentation has been done on the basis of applications and battery type. As per the battery type, the 0-500mAh segment is going to dominate from the kind of applications it has in applications like the small drones, cordless phones, GPS devices, MP4 players and other medical drivers. There are some great developments happening in the small scale electronic gadgets, Bluetooth devices, VR gadgets and other such places where the applications are going to grow will further grow this market. The opportunities are going to grow further with the kind of technological developments happening.

The segment in terms of application which showed the greatest amount of growth has been the aerospace segment. The growth particularly in the electric vehicles sector has been leading to a growth in the lithium sulfur battery market. This has also been categorized by a continuous decline in the fuel-based vehicles. The demand for that has been going through roof for the global lithium sulfur battery market share as the targets have changed with the electric vehicle policies being made more lenient and governments giving the greatest share of policies to the electric vehicles. The government policies will keep growing in the coming years with them having to cater to the various guidelines issued by various conventions which have kept them on the toes when it comes to the emissions from vehicle and pollution caused by them.

Lithium Sulfur Battery: Key Trends

The coronavirus outbreak has had the biggest negative effect on the development of different industries as the actions of the government for curbing the virus spread have been hampering the sector of the transportation all over the world. The global lithium-sulfur battery market has seen a really difficult time that has hampered the sector and there was not much work in the industry. There is improper distribution of the resources all over the world. There were many small countries which were really dependent on the raw materials imports from the other countries which led to a big shutdown of many industries.

During the period, because of improper planning, many of the companies have been issuing bankruptcy and have been closed down with the effect of the pandemic felt all over the world. What did work in the favor of the market was the fact that the investment that has been made in the renewable resources. The batteries have influenced the manufacturing companies as well as global lithium sulfur battery market research institutes for getting the products commercialized. There are also great opportunities offered by the Lithium Sulfur Battery market which can be visible with the kind of pressures that the governments are under to take care of their emissions.

Recent Developments:

News- Kevlar Fibres Fortify Lithium Sulphur Battery with 5x Capacity of Li-Ion

On January 16th, 2022; Researchers from University of Michigan used Kevlar fibres with lithium sulphur batteries. As lithium sulfur batteries provide five times more energy compared to lithium-ion batteries but get unstable over time, this problem is solved by suing fibres which provide stability to lithium-ion batteries.

Novel Strategy to Fabricate Advanced Lithium-Sulfur Battery Electrodes

On December 22nd, 2021; a group of scientists developed a permeable 3D carbon fiber network doped with cobalt matrix for concurrent fabrication anodes and cathodes of Li-S batteries. Lithium-sulfur batteries (LSBs) are viewed as the ideal next-generation fuel cells due to their high hypothetical energy density. However, their inherent issues seriously limit their industrial applications. This recently published research hopes to overcome these issues.

Lyten Developed Graphene-Enhanced Lithium-Sulfur Batteries for EVs

On November 1st, 2021; Lyten developed a graphene-upgraded lithium-sulfur battery for electric vehicles. The battery apparently achieved a higher gravimetric energy density than traditional lithium- ion and strong state innovations. Lyten has past joint efforts with the US government for military projects. The item was named LytCell EV and was intended to deliver multiple times the energy density of customary lithium-particle batteries. The organization detailed 900 Wh/kg, precisely three times as much as the batteries available for use today. Lyten Sulfur Caging is the name of the innovation utilized in LytCell batteries to open the presentation capability of sulfur by ending the development of polysulfide, a cycle-life compromising factor that has up to this point prevented the reasonable utilization of Li-S in electric vehicles battery fueled.

Regional Analysis:

The global lithium sulfur battery market 2022 will show a great amount of growth particularly in the European region as it has been showing the greatest development in the electric vehicle market. The growth of the market has been due to the government initiatives which have been working on catering to the emission guidelines all over the world as per different conventions. The growth of the Lithium Sulfur Battery market is going to happen only if the infrastructural developments are taken care off. It is important that the charging structure is there for the electric vehicles.

The pandemic brought the market to a standstill though and it has been developing most in the European region ever since. The growth is going to happen throughout in the coming years though now that the mass vaccination drives are complete and people are working towards becoming an emission free society. With the mass acceptance, the market is also seeing a great amount of development in the Asian market too. There are government initiatives particularly in the region of China, Japan and India which are helping this market grow. Expect this market to show further growth as the urbanization increases and government initiatives help the world become more adept to the electric vehicles.

