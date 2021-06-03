Wise Kracks Podcast Announces Jim Duquette as Special Guest: WSN

OSLO, Norway, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wise Kracks sports betting podcast continues their quality special guest slot series this week with former New York Mets General Manager Jim Duquette, joining professional bettor and host Bill Krackomberger, and co-host Jon Orlando.

Duquette brings a wealth of experience to the table, with over 20 years of experience as a MLB executive. His knowledge of the behind-the-scenes workings lends invaluable insights into some brilliant fixtures.



He and the guys talk about pro baseball salaries, analytics in the MLB, whether Pete Rose belongs in the Hall of Fame, and controversies when it comes to drafting young vs old players like former Wise Kracks guest Josh Reddick. Additionally, Duquette is the host of MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM, where he is famed for his newly created SABR statistic 'D.U.M.B' (Duquette Ultimate Measure Basis) to determine a team's 'sense of urgency' in the MLB.



Wise Kracks focuses on the best sports betting related advice for upcoming games, hosted courtesy of the experts at World Sports Network (WSN). And baseball bettors are well advised to take special note this week.



