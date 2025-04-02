MILAN, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirex Private, an award-winning platform for High-Net-Worth clients, has announced the launch of crypto-backed loans, now offering loans of up to $10 million as part of its expanding suite of exclusive services.

This new offering provides high-net-worth individuals with greater financial flexibility, allowing them to unlock liquidity without selling their digital assets. Clients can now leverage not just Bitcoin (BTC) but also other major cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum (ETH), XRP, and more, for tailored loan solutions.

Wirex Private Introduces $10 Million Crypto-Backed Loans for Enhanced Wealth Management

The service is designed to help clients optimize their wealth management strategies by offering:

Custom Loan Terms: Structured to align with individual financial goals.

Structured to align with individual financial goals. Tailored Credit & Liquidity Solutions: Responsible capital access for strategic wealth management.

Responsible capital access for strategic wealth management. Flexible Repayment Options: No early repayment penalties, ensuring maximum financial control.

No early repayment penalties, ensuring maximum financial control. Strategic Liquidity Access: Enabling clients to leverage their crypto assets without selling holdings.

Pavel Matveev, Co-Founder of Wirex Private, commented: "We're always looking for ways to make digital assets more practical for everyday financial management. This loan service is a natural step in helping investors use their crypto holdings—whether BTC, ETH, or stablecoins—without giving them up."

Wirex operates under strict financial regulations across multiple jurisdictions, ensuring the highest compliance and security standards. Unlike short-term speculation, this loan service is designed for long-term financial planning and responsible asset management.

Ronald Loh, Head of Wirex Private, added: "Our clients want flexible ways to access funds without having to sell their crypto. These crypto-backed loans give them the liquidity they need while keeping their long-term investments intact, whether they hold Bitcoin, Ethereum, or other major digital assets."

High-net-worth clients benefit from priority handling, streamlined compliance processes, and personalized financial solutions. As Wirex continues to expand its premium services, these crypto-backed loans reinforce its position as a leader in digital asset finance.

For more information about Wirex Private's crypto-backed loan offerings, please visit the website.

Wirex's commitment to innovation has been recognized with over 20 different industry awards, including Best Digital Banking Platform at the Fintech Breakthrough Awards 2025 and Best Use of Digital Currencies – Assets in Financial Services at the Pay 360 Awards 2024.

As part of its ongoing mission to enrich the Wirex Private program and provide added value to its members, Wirex has recently introduced Wirex Travel. This exclusive travel booking platform is designed to meet the needs of high-net-worth clients by offering luxury holiday experiences at exceptional discounts. Additionally, Wirex Travel offers users up to 65% off hotel prices and up to 8% cashback, making premium getaways more rewarding than ever.

Whether looking for a serene retreat or an adventurous getaway, Wirex Private members can now enjoy unparalleled travel benefits tailored to their lifestyle.

About Wirex

Wirex is a prominent UK-based digital payments platform with over 6 million customers spread across 130 countries. It offers secure accounts, making it easy for users to store, purchase, and exchange multiple currencies seamlessly. As a principal member of both Visa and Mastercard, Wirex goes beyond traditional services, embracing the evolving trends of Web3 to provide mainstream access to digital finance and wealth management. Having processed transactions totalling $20 billion, Wirex aims to contribute to the adoption of a cashless society by facilitating straightforward transactions in various currencies worldwide. Wirex is simplifying digital payments, making it more accessible and convenient for people across the globe.

