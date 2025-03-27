LONDON, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirex, a leading web3 money app, is strengthening its position as the go-to payment solution for travelers with the launch of Wirex Travel, a new booking platform offering up to 65% off hotel prices and up to 8% cashback for users who pay with their Wirex card.

Wirex Launches Travel Booking Platform with Crypto Payments & Rewards

As a pioneer in borderless payments, Wirex has long provided travelers with benefits like zero foreign exchange fees, interbank exchange rates, and crypto rewards. Now, Wirex Travel extends these advantages by giving users a smarter way to book accommodations while maximizing their savings and rewards.

Designed as a user-friendly travel marketplace, Wirex Travel provides access to thousands of hotel deals worldwide, with seamless payment options in both crypto and traditional currencies.

"Travel should be simple, seamless, and rewarding. With Wirex Travel, we're helping users unlock incredible hotel deals while earning generous rewards when they pay with their Wirex card," said Pavel Matveev, Co-Founder of Wirex. "This is another step toward making travel more accessible and cost-effective for our global user base."

Key Features of Wirex Travel:

Global Hotel Bookings – Access thousands of hotels worldwide at exclusive prices.

– Access thousands of hotels worldwide at exclusive prices. Up to 65% Off – Book hotels at significantly reduced rates.

– Book hotels at significantly reduced rates. Up to 8% Cashback – Earn rewards when paying with a Wirex card.

– Earn rewards when paying with a Wirex card. Fiat & Crypto Payments – Pay seamlessly with Bitcoin, USDT, or traditional currencies.

– Pay seamlessly with Bitcoin, USDT, or traditional currencies. Exclusive Deals – Unlock special offers available only to Wirex users.

With Wirex Travel, Wirex continues to push the boundaries of digital payments, making travel more affordable, rewarding, and crypto-friendly.

For more information, visit Wirex Travel.

Notes to editors:

About Wirex

Wirex is a prominent UK-based digital payments platform with over 6 million customers spread across 130 countries. It offers secure accounts, making it easy for users to store, purchase, and exchange multiple currencies seamlessly. As a principal member of both Visa and Mastercard, Wirex goes beyond traditional services, embracing the evolving trends of Web3 to provide mainstream access to digital finance and wealth management. Having processed transactions totalling $20 billion, Wirex aims to contribute to the adoption of a cashless society by facilitating straightforward transactions in various currencies worldwide. Wirex is simplifying digital payments, making it more accessible and convenient for people across the globe.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2651643/Travel_Booking_Platform.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2031625/5238188/Wirex_Logo.jpg