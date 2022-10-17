Wireless Microphone Market Size to Surpass USD 2,904.13 Million with Growing CAGR of 7.8% by 2029, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Business Strategies and Competitive Landscape

DALLAS, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market Research has recently published the widespread market research on "Wireless Microphone Market" includes historic data, present market trends, future product environment, marketing strategies, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, emerging trends or opportunities, and the technical progress in the related industry. Wireless Microphone Market research report gives critical information about the market and business landscape. It suggests how the company is perceived by the target customers and clients that are desired to reach. The report helps understand how to connect with customers, how to stack up against the competition, and how to plan next steps. It plays an important role in the process of developing products and services, bringing them to the marketplace, and marketing them to consumers. For many businesses, Wireless Microphone Market report acts as a key component in developing marketing strategy by providing a fact-based foundation for estimating sales and profitability.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Global Wireless Microphone Market is expected to reach the value of USD 2,904.13 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. "Handheld" accounts for the largest technology segment in the Wireless microphone market due to rapid developments in technological pathways to commercialize the use of handheld wireless microphone. The wireless microphone market report also covers pricing analysis, patent analysis, and technological advancements in depth.

Wireless Microphone Market Analysis:

A wireless microphone, sometimes known as a cordless microphone, is a microphone that does not have a physical cable connecting it to the sound recording or amplifying equipment it is used with. It features a tiny, battery-powered radio transmitter built into the microphone body that sends the audio signal from the microphone via radio waves to a nearby receiver device, which recovers the audio. The receiver device is connected to the other audio equipment through a cable. The transmitter is housed into the body of one type of portable microphone.

Automation and IOT are driving the wireless microphone market in every possible end use industry worldwide. Currently, MEMS and ECM are in high demand in a wide range of industries such as consumer electronics, medical electronics, industrial robotics, automotive electronics, and others. High-level competition in the global market demands rapid new product development in order to survive in the market. Continued demand for technological advancements such as 5G technology, automation, internet of things, and others helps in increasing the wireless microphones demand.

Some of the factors which are driving the market growth are rise in wireless microphone technology, increase in adoption of next-generation consumer electronics, and growing demand for the soft electronic components. However, limitations in terms of sensitivity, noise, and power consumption are expected to hamper the growth of the market.

Some of the major players operating in the wireless microphone market are:

Shure Incorporated,

Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG,

Cirrus Logic, Inc.,

Lectrosonics,

Audio-Technica,

RØDE,

MIPRO Electronics,

Yamaha Corporation.,

LEWITT GmbH,

Saramonic,

TONOR,

Phenyx Pro,

Honeywell International Inc.,

Robert Bosch GmbH,

Crestron Electronics, Inc.,

Bogen Communications LLC,

SAMSUNG,

Turtle Beach,

Knowles Electronics,

Bose Corporation,

Sonos, Inc.,

GoPro Inc.,

TOA Corporation,

Plantronics, Inc.,

Panasonic Corporation,

Sony Corporation,

LG Electronics,

TDK Corporation.,

Goertek and

VOXX International Corp

Recent Developments

In December 2021 , MIPRO Electronics introduced MIPRO MI-58: A New Breed of Digital IEM System. The system consists of the MI-58R body-pack and the MI-58T transmitter. This product launch helped in improving the product portfolio of the company.

, MI-58: A New Breed of Digital IEM System. The system consists of the MI-58R body-pack and the MI-58T transmitter. This product launch helped in improving the product portfolio of the company. In March 2021 , RØDE has released Wireless GO II wireless microphone system. Offering the same ultra-compact form factor and unmatched feature set as the original but with just one transmitter instead of two, the Wireless GO II Single is the ultimate do-it-all microphone for solo content creators. This product launch helped in improving the product portfolio of the company.

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Wireless Microphone Industry [Global – Broken-down into regions]

[Global – Broken-down into regions] Regional level split [ North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , South America , Middle East & Africa ]

, , , , & ] Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, etc.

Market Size

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Wireless Microphone Market Dynamics

Rise in wireless microphone technology

Growing automation in the automotive sector has increased the demand for various types of wireless microphone related products, which are used in driver assistance systems, controllers, power integrated devices, telematics, and Global Positioning Systems (GPS). These devices are widely used in Electric Vehicles (EVs) and autonomous vehicles. Hence, rise in demand for electric cars is estimated to spur product adoption over the forecast period. With the advent of connected technologies, the manufacturing industry is rapidly transforming.

Increase in adoption of next generation consumer electronics

Consumer electronics are electronic gadgets that can connect, share, and interact with its users and other smart devices. Smaller size and higher computing power of few gigabytes make it different from general consumer electronic devices present in the market.

Continuous investments by industry players in R&D for the development of new smart consumer electronic products, including smartphones, smart wearables, and smart homes increase the demand for wireless microphones.

Growing demand for the soft electronic components

Soft electronics are an emerging class of electronic devices that are flexible and stretchable. Soft and conformable electronics are emerging rapidly and are envisioned as the future of next-generation electronic devices where devices can be readily deployed in various environments, such as on-body, on-skin, or biomedical implants. Modern-day electronics require electrical conductors as the fundamental building block for stretchable electronic devices and systems.

Limitations in terms of sensitivity, noise, and power consumption

Wireless microphones are prone to interference, noise, drop-outs, and many other RF problems. These problems can be disastrous for both live productions and installed systems. Everyone can recall a time when a wireless mic suffered static or intermittent dropouts during a live event. Additionally, signal blockages can occur with wireless microphones due to barriers in your venue area or the physical distance between the transmitter and receiver.

Microphones generate extremely little electricity, which makes sense given how light the moving elements must be in order to precisely follow sound waves. When exposed to a set sound pressure level, the microphone sensitivity remains the same, and it produces a certain signal. However, a wireless microphone tends to consume large quantity of power and also the time required for charging a wireless microphone is considerably higher, which acts as a major drawback for the market.

Increase in metal prices hampering the overall component production costs

Wireless microphone contains a variety of metals irrespective of the products. The electronic devices environment on a daily basis is built with many components that contain metals of gold, silver, copper, and palladium. From cell phones to modems and computers, electronics find a new lease on life in the marketplace. Each metal has special characteristics, ranging from superior conductivity to unmatched insulating properties that make them perfect for electronic components. Metals are characterized as critical when their supply rates are low compared with increasing demand. As the demand for metals increases, the price of certain also increases. Copper is used for its excellent conductivity and malleability (the ability to be shaped and mashed). Nickel, chromium, aluminum, lead, silver, and tin are also used in various industries. These metals go into components such as resistors, capacitors, and transducers.

Key Segmentations:

By Product Type

Handheld

Clip On

Bodypack

By Type

Micro-Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Microphone

Electret Condenser Microphone (ECMS)

Others

By Technology

Bluetooth

Radio Frequency

Bluetooth + Wi-Fi

Airplay

Wi-Fi

Others

By Price

Below 500 USD

500 - 900 USD

900 - 1,500 USD

Above 1,500 USD

By Application

Entertainment

Corporate

Education

Others

Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the global wireless microphone market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America.

North America is dominating the global wireless microphone market with a CAGR of around 8.1%. The broad base of the sports event industry in the country with significant spending in the sports vertical is set to drive the market growth for various devices and equipment used for audio acquisition including the wireless microphones. There has been an increase in the demand for head-worn, handheld, and instrument wireless microphones in North America over the past few years. The U.S. dominates the North America region due to exponential use of wireless microphones in concerts, musical events, sporting tournaments, and broadcasting studios in the country.

The U.K. dominates the Europe wireless microphone market due to increasing technology and reliability of wireless portable communication devices, which are also delivering infotainment services. China dominates the Asia-Pacific wireless microphone market. The demand in this region is projected to be driven by rise in the entertainment industry and growing podcasting, public speaking, and other events.

