Wireless Charging ICs Sales to Grow by 16.7% CAGR as Adoption of Wireless Technology Picks Up in Consumer Electronics Industry: Future Market Insights

- Future Market Insights' incisive analysis on the global wireless charging ICs market provides readers with 360-degree view of the entire landscape. The study reveals key information regarding growth drivers, opportunities, and trends across multiple segments and major regions for the forthcoming decade. For the purpose of the study, the market has been classified in terms of products, power range, and applications.

DUBAI, U.A.E, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ESOMAR-certified consulting firm Future Market Insights (FMI) has published a report on the global wireless charging ICs market, studying its growth trajectory for the forecast period between 2021 and 2031. As per the study, increasing adoption of wireless charging technology in automotive and consumer electronics industries will drive sales in the market.

The market will continue to exhibit remarkable growth through 2021 with worldwide revenue up by 15.8% year-over-year in 2021. FMI also projects the market to register growth at 16.7% CAGR, reaching US$ 9.7 Bn by 2031.

Key manufacturers are continuously upgrading their product portfolio through the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and internet of thinking (IoT). Recent developments offers by market players are aimed at meeting the consistent demand for advanced technologies in automotive and consumer electronics industries.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-13304

Growing sales of electric vehicles across emerging economies such as India, China, and Japan also will spur the sales of wireless charging ICs. Consumers' preference for autonomous, connected, electric, and wireless vehicles will increase the application of wireless charging technology.

Subsequently, adoption of electric and autonomous-advanced home appliances such as electric toothbrush, earphones, notebooks, and smartphones will increase the sales during the forecast period.

"Demand for sensor and advanced technology to make consumer goods more efficient and smarter has compelled manufacturers to increase the adoption of cutting-edge technologies such as AI and IoT. This is expected to increase the competition in the market, while creating ample growth opportunities for players," says the Future Market Insights analyst.

Key Takeaways from Wireless Charging ICs Market Survey

In terms of product type, receivers will hold the leading market share, exhibiting growth at 17.6% CAGR

Over 48% of wireless charging ICs sales to come from medium power range segment

Based on application, consumer electronics application will hold largest market share, creating an incremental opportunity of US$ 3.9 Bn by 2031

by 2031 The U.S.'s wireless charging ICs market is expected to be the most lucrative market, totalling US$ 330 Mn in 2021

in 2021 Demand for wireless charging ICs in U.K. is expected to soar at 16.4% CAGR during the forecast period

Japan is expected to account for over 35.7% of global market sales of wireless charging ICs

Key Drivers

Growing adoption of wireless technology in consumer electronics devices will improve the demand

Rising sales of electric vehicles, especially across emerging economies, will spur the sales of wireless charging ICs

Increasing adoption of artificial intelligence to improve the efficiency of wireless charging devices will create conducive environment for key players, spurring sales

Increasing application of wireless technology in warehouse management and trucks charging will propel growth

Key Restraints

Lack of proper infrastructure needed for dynamic charging will restrain the market growth

Declining demand for wireless chargers due to the outbreak of COVID-19 is expected to hamper sales

Preference for traditional charging technology and chargers, especially among baby boomers, is likely to impede growth of wireless charging ICs market

Let us know about your queries and our expert advisors will connect with you: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-13304

Competitive Landscape

As per Future Market Insights, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Analog Devices Inc., and Texas Instruments Inc. are identified as the top 5 players. Adoption of cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence and internet of thinking to improve existing cyber security solutions is the new growth strategy of key players.

Key players are also focusing on expanding their product portfolio through adding innovative capabilities which will assist them in upgrading their existing products.

In January 2021 , Renesas Electronics Corporation, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, announced the launch of the world's first 60W wireless power receiver, the P9418, to deliver faster wireless charging experiences for smartphones, laptops, and notebook devices in the industry's highest power density solution.

, Renesas Electronics Corporation, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, announced the launch of the world's first 60W wireless power receiver, the P9418, to deliver faster wireless charging experiences for smartphones, laptops, and notebook devices in the industry's highest power density solution. Another leading player, Xiaomi, in January 2021 , unveiled its "Mi Air Charge Technology", which is able to wirelessly charge devices from across a room with 5W of power. This technology offers a 'true wireless charging' solution, with no cables or stands using spatial positioning and beamforming energy transmission.

, unveiled its "Mi Air Charge Technology", which is able to wirelessly charge devices from across a room with 5W of power. This technology offers a 'true wireless charging' solution, with no cables or stands using spatial positioning and beamforming energy transmission. In July 2019 , Integrated Device Technology Inc. (IDT), subsidiary of Renesas Electronics Corporation, announced sampling of the P9415 receiver and P9247 transmitter that work together to enable smartphones to change wirelessly with up to 30W of power, narrowing the charging time gap between wireless and wired charging options.

Prominent players operating in wireless charging ICs market profiled by Future Market Insights include:

NXP Semiconductors

Renesas Electronics Corporation

ROHM CO., LTD.

Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC

Qualcomm Inc.

Texas Instruments

Analog Devices, Inc.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

WiTricity Corporation

Powercast Corp

PLUGLESS POWER INC

Semtech Corporation

MediaTek Inc.

Others

More Valuable Insights into Wireless Charging ICs Market

In its latest report, Future Market Insights offers comprehensive insights on the global wireless charging ICs market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study offers incisive coverage on the global wireless charging ICs market with an unbiased analysis, segmented on the basis of:

By Product:

Transmitters

Receivers

By Power Range:

Low (<15 Watt)

Medium (16-50 Watt)

High (>51 Watt)

By Application:

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

& Pacific Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Questions Covered in the Wireless Charging ICs Market Report

The report offers detailed insights into wireless charging ICs demand outlook for 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for wireless charging ICs market between 2021 and 2031

Wireless charging ICs market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Wireless charging ICs market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Purchase a report to know more about the Wireless charging ICs Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/13304

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage on Technology

Web Real Time Communication Solution Market : The demand for web real time communication solution is expected to top US$ 4,528.3 Mn in 2021. As per Future Market Insights (FMI) analysis, the market will register impressive growth at 44.4% CAGR between 2021 and 2031, as enterprises around the world are exhibiting high demand for web real time communication solutions and services.

AI in Fraud Management Market : The AI in fraud management solutions revenue totaled ~US$ 6.5 Bn in 2020, according to Future Market Insights. The overall market is expected to reach ~US$ 39.5 Bn by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 18.0% for 2021 – 31.

Industrial Access Control Market : Future Market Insights (FMI) projects the industrial access control product demand outlook to remain positive, with sales predicted to surpass US$ 3,653.5 Mn by 2021. Continued use of access control systems across various industrial sectors such as automotive, paper and pulp, chemicals is expected to propel the year over year growth at 9.0% in the market in 2021.

About Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centres in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/wireless-charging-ics-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/wireless-charging-ics-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg



SOURCE Future Market Insights