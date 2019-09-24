Wirecard Wins Singapore's Most Popular Gourmet Restaurant Chain as a New Client for Digital Payments to Ensure a Seamless Customer Journey

Paradise Group has a wide presence in Asia , with over 100 gourmet outlets across the region

ASCHHEIM, Germany and SINGAPORE, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirecard, the global innovation leader in digital financial technology, is collaborating with Paradise Group, one of the most popular restaurant chains in Singapore, to offer seamless payments solutions. With this cooperation in place, Wirecard will handle all credit and debit card transactions from major card schemes in Singapore through a Unified POS solution. Customers in Singapore will benefit from greater flexibility and options to pay, which will also include QR code payments. Together, Paradise Group and Wirecard offer a state-of-the-art customer journey.

Eating out is a major trend in Singapore – with 55% of Singaporeans eating out weekly and 24% eating out daily according to recent figures from Nielsen. This compares to 37% who ate out once or twice a week five years ago. With over 100 outlets across Asia, Paradise Group is one of the most popular Singapore-based restaurant chains known for its innovative and unique dining concepts. The restaurant group's brands include among others Taste Paradise, Beauty in The Pot and Paradise Dynasty. The chain has outlets in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, China, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Philippines, and Myanmar.

"We are delighted that Paradise Group has selected us as their preferred payment partner," said Alson Lau, Head of Business Development APAC at Wirecard. "This is a testament of Wirecard's digital payment expertise in the food and beverage industry, and our ability to understand the evolving needs of both our merchants and customers. We are proud to deploy our payment technology to Paradise Group, where their customers will benefit from greater flexibility and choice when they dine at any of the restaurants in Singapore."

"Customers today are increasingly adopting contactless payment methods, and it is important for us to ensure that they are able to pay in a way that is fast, easy and widely accepted," said Lin Sifang, Senior Marcom Manager at Paradise Group. "As a pioneer in digital payments, Wirecard is the ideal partner for us to deliver the seamless payment experience that meets our customers' needs. By leveraging Wirecard's digital platform, we are able to streamline our workflow to improve operational efficiency, thereby enhancing customer experience. We look forward to exploring future collaboration with Wirecard as we continue to expand our business globally."

Watch this video to explore more about the daily lifestyle habits in Singapore: https://youtu.be/8IHn0-Ww60A

About Wirecard:

Wirecard (GER:WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas of payment & risk, retail & transaction banking, loyalty & couponing, data analytics & conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets and holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX and TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Visit us on www.wirecard.com, follow us on Twitter @wirecard and on Facebook @wirecardgroup.

About Paradise Group:

Paradise Group Holdings Pte Ltd is a Singapore-based restaurant group that was incorporated in 2008 by two directors, Mr Eldwin Chua who is the Chief Executive Officer and his brother, Mr Edlan Chua, the Chief Operating Officer. Since its first Seafood Paradise outlet in 2002, Paradise Group has built a food and beverage empire of 13 brands in Singapore and Asia. To date, the brands include Taste Paradise, Paradise Teochew, Seafood Paradise, Beauty in The Pot, Paradise Dynasty, Canton Paradise, Paradise Classic, Lè Fish Restaurant, Lè Roast Chicken, LèTen, Paradise Hotpot, ParaThai, Le Shrimp Ramen, LeNu and One Paradise, a catering concept by Paradise Group. The group currently runs close to 50 restaurants in Singapore and over 60 restaurants overseas in Malaysia, Indonesia, China, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Philippines, and Myanmar. For more info, visit www.paradisegp.com.

