Wirecard to Offer Attractive Current Account Interest Rates via its Payment and Banking App boon Planet Starting in 2020

From early 2020, boon Planet account holders to benefit from attractive interest rates

Thanks to the European deposit guarantee scheme, all funds and interest are 100% protected [1]

Consumers do not need another bank account in everyday life: boon Planet offers everything for their daily finances

ASCHHEIM, Germany, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a successful launch, Wirecard is adding further attractive features to its boon Planet digital payment and banking solution: boon Planet current account holders will receive interest of around 0.75% from the beginning of 2020 – a rate that comparable solutions do not offer. Throughout the year, the offering will be expanded to include further investment options. Users no longer have to leave the app to manage their everyday finances.

Claudia Kaub, Head of Consumer Solutions at Wirecard, said, "With the additional functionality, we are continuing to pursue our goal of simplifying consumers' entire everyday financial life with boon. This also includes attractive investment options."

With boon Planet, a fully comprehensive digital current account, which underlies the European deposit guarantee, can be opened in five minutes. Users have a complete overview of all their finances and can carry out contactless payments with a smart device or physical card anywhere Mastercard is accepted. In the future, services such as intelligent savings plans, real-time insurance, digital loyalty features and mobility solutions will be integrated.

The new offering will be available to all boon Planet users in Germany from the beginning of 2020, and will be launched in further countries in the near future.

boon Planet will not only be available in Europe but in future also worldwide. The boon platform can additionally be used by Wirecard's B2B clients, businesses of any kind, which can offer the service under their own brand. Wirecard therefore expects to win hundreds of millions of banking customers over the next years. By combining data and AI-driven services with innovative neobanking features in a single app, targeted solutions can be offered in the future.

More information about boon can be found at: https://www.beboon.com.

[1] Deposit protection up to the equivalent of EUR 100,000. The protection is provided per bank and per depositor by the respective national deposit protection fund.

