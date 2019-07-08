Wirecard Supports Online Supermarket getnow With Seamless, Flexible Payment Solutions

- getnow is one of the leading online supermarkets in Germany and contractual partner of the largest German wholesaler METRO

- The online food retailing segment is one of the biggest growth drivers in e-commerce

- Wirecard leverages its extensive experience with e-commerce payment solutions

ASCHHEIM, Germany, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirecard, the global innovation leader for digital financial technology, is driving the trend towards online grocery shopping with state-of-the-art payment methods through its collaboration with getnow, a leading German online supermarket. Thanks to Wirecard, getnow is able to offer its customers a flexible variety of digital payment options, with Wirecard processing all payments. Once customers order groceries via getnow's comprehensive online platform, getnow employees then purchase the goods from the largest German wholesaler METRO and carry out same-day deliveries.

Online grocery shopping is one of the fastest growing e-commerce segments, growing at an annual rate of around 10% in Germany. Globally, online grocery purchases are growing 4 times faster than offline grocery purchases. Consumers who purchase groceries online spend on average between 30 and 50% more than those who purchase in-store. For 47% of consumers, convenience – which includes all payment-related processes – is the main reason to buy groceries online. In Germany, more than 60% of consumers have already purchased groceries online or plan to do so in the future. Overall, the market offers great potential: consumers in Germany spend more than 200 billion euros annually on groceries.

"With our platform, we offer a new shopping experience that attracts an increasing number of customers. Ultimately, online grocery shopping is much easier and less tedious than in a traditional supermarket: from the selection of products to the checkout. We know the major role payment plays when it comes to online shopping, and with Wirecard we have found a partner who understands our vision and helps us offer a fully digital and uncomplicated shopping experience," said Sebastian Wiese, CTO at getnow.

"Buying groceries online is efficient and is a wise choice especially for recurring purchases. We are therefore pleased to continue to support the industry globally by digitizing payment processes. In the meantime, almost all consumer goods sectors have been fully digitalized, and we are seeing a clear trend towards Unified Commerce across all sales channels. In this sector, online grocery shopping plays a decisive role," added Christian Reindl, Executive Vice President Retail & Consumer Goods at Wirecard.

About Wirecard:

Wirecard (GER:WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment & risk, retail & transaction banking, loyalty & couponing, data analytics & conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets and holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX and TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Visit us on www.wirecard.com, follow us on Twitter @wirecard and on Facebook @wirecardgroup.

About getnow:

The online supermarket was founded in Berlin in 2015 and today employs around 80 people throughout Germany. The contractual partner is METRO Deutschland GmbH, whose assortment and stock are used. Deliveries are made to end consumers and customers from the B2B segment within 90 minutes or at the selected time. Today, getnow is present in Munich, Berlin and Rhineland, with a Germany-wide expansion currently being implemented. Currently there are more than 15,000 products in the getnow assortment. In contrast to many other suppliers, getnow also offers a large selection of regional and exotic fruits and vegetables, meat in wholesale market quality, fresh fish from Europe's longest fish market, as well as drugstore articles and office supplies in its delivery service. Find more information and a shopping experience at getnow: www.getnow.com . getnow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/getnow-new-gmbh/ . getnow on Xing: https://www.xing.com/companies/getnownewgmbh

Wirecard media contact:

Wirecard AG

Jana Tilz

Tel.: +49(0)89-4424-1363

Email: jana.tilz@wirecard.com

getnow media contact:

Getnow New GmbH

Tel.: +49(0)89-540-463-001

Email: presse@getnow.de

SOURCE Wirecard AG