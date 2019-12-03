Wirecard Ensures a Smooth Online Shopping Experience for Playmobil Customers

Wirecard processes digital payments for Playmobil e-commerce sites across Europe

Playmobil benefits from Wirecard's expertise in the handling of a wide variety of local and international payment methods

Consumers enjoy a smooth and flexible checkout experience

ASCHHEIM, Germany, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirecard, the global innovation leader for digital financial technology, and Playmobil are working together to improve the online shopping experience for customers throughout Europe. Thanks to Wirecard, Playmobil is able to offer and accept a wide variety of local and international payment methods on its e-commerce sites.

"We are proud to support Playmobil as they develop their digitalization strategy which includes optimizing the customer experience in online shops," explains Vanda Astfäller, Head of Sales Retail at Wirecard. "Not only does Playmobil aim to ensure consistency of product offering both online and in-store but also convenient and flexible payment processes – which we offer via our digital platform. We look forward to expanding our collaboration in the future."

In order to grow an international e-commerce business and convert one-off shoppers into regular customers, merchants must provide a smooth and reliable purchasing process. Thanks to Wirecard, brands such as Playmobil can not only offer a wide range of digital payment options but also ensure that these payments are processed quickly and reliably for an optimal online checkout experience.

When consumers find their way to a merchant's e-commerce site, customer experience takes a leading role. According to Gartner, 64% of people find the customer experience to be more important than price when it comes to making a purchasing decision. As the world's first payment service provider to support more than 200 different local and global payment solutions, Wirecard put together a customized payment mix for Playmobil. Thanks to a quick acceptance, authentication and processing of digital payments, Wirecard reduces payment friction and ensures a seamless checkout process for Playmobil's online customers.

First invented by Hans Beck in 1974, Playmobil is a popular line of toys produced by the Brandstätter Group. Over three billion Playmobil figures have been produced, with the toy now being played with by children in over 100 countries worldwide.

About Wirecard:

Wirecard (GER:WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment & risk, retail & transaction banking, loyalty & couponing, data analytics & conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets and holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX and TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Visit us on www.wirecard.com, follow us on Twitter @wirecard and on Facebook @wirecardgroup.

About Playmobil:

