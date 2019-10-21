Wirecard Commissions Independent Audit

ASCHHEIM, Germany, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Management Board and the Supervisory Board of Wirecard AG has decided to commission the audit firm KPMG to conduct an additional independent audit to clarify fully and independently all accusations raised by the British newspaper "Financial Times".

The audit will begin immediately. KPMG is obliged only to the Supervisory Board and will present the audit report in due course. KPMG will receive unrestricted access to all information on all levels of the Group. The results of the report will be published. Thomas Eichelmann, Chairman of the audit committee of the Supervisory Board, and former CFO of Deutsche Börse AG, will support the audit on Wirecard's side.

Wulf Matthias, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Wirecard AG, said, "We have complete confidence in the audit procedures performed to date and their results. We assume this renewed independent review will lead to a final end to all further speculation."

Markus Braun, CEO of Wirecard AG, said, "I am convinced that confidence in our successful and strongly growing business will be strengthened as a result of this independent audit."

About Wirecard:

Wirecard (GER:WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment & risk, retail & transaction banking, loyalty & couponing, data analytics & conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets and holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX and TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Visit us on www.wirecard.com, follow us on Twitter @wirecard and on Facebook @wirecardgroup.

Wirecard contact:

Wirecard AG

Iris Stoeckl

VP Investor Relations/ Corporate Communications

Tel.: +49(0)89-4424-1424

Email: iris.stoeckl@wirecard.com

http://www.wirecard.com

ISIN: DE0007472060

Reuters: WDI.GDE

Bloomberg: WDI GY

SOURCE Wirecard AG