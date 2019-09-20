Wirecard and Turkey's Leading Online Flight Booking Agency Enuygun.com Collaborate to Improve the Purchasing Experience

Enuygun receives over 17 million monthly visits and sells more than 5 million flights a year

Turkey's online flight ticket sales revenue to surpass EUR 7.3 billion by 2023

ASCHHEIM, Germany and ISTANBUL, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirecard, the global innovation leader for digital financial technology, and Enuygun, Turkey's leading online travel agency for flights, are working together to optimize digital payments for Enuygun customers. Wirecard processes incoming credit card payments on Enuygun for both global and local schemes including Mastercard, Visa and Troy. With over 17 million visits per month and selling more than 5 million flights a year, Enuygun is the market leader for online flight bookings in Turkey. With its global brand Wingie, the company operates in five different languages.

Turkey enjoys a strategic geographic location being at the intersection of the Middle East, Central Asia, North and East Africa, and Europe and as a result serves as a major air traffic hub. Within Turkey, revenue for online flight ticket sales has been growing steadily: according to Statista, an annual growth rate of 7.9% is expected in the upcoming years (CAGR 2019-2023). As a result, by 2023 the market volume is expected to surpass EUR 7.3 billion.

"As both a leader in Turkey for online flight tickets and a technology-oriented travel company, it is essential for us to offer our customers a smooth and fully-digital booking experience," said Ali Demirkan, Chief Financial Officer at Enuygun. "With Wirecard's expertise in digital payments, our customers will benefit from an easy and hassle-free payment process, whether they choose to book via our website or mobile app. We look forward to a successful cooperation with Wirecard."

"Enuygun is a household name when it comes to online flight booking, and we are excited to offer our digital payment acceptance services to yet another renowned online travel agency," added Dündar Özdemir, Managing Director at Wirecard in Turkey. "Our cooperation with Enuygun offers great potential for us to further grow our footprint in the Turkish digital travel market. We are proud to leverage our many years of experience working with travel portals and provide fully digital financial services via our platform for millions of customers."

About Wirecard:

Wirecard (GER:WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment & risk, retail & transaction banking, loyalty & couponing, data analytics & conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets and holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX and TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Visit us on www.wirecard.com, follow us on Twitter @wirecard and on Facebook @wirecardgroup.

About Enuygun:

Founded in 2008, Enuygun is the leading online travel agency in flights and technology company in Turkey. With over 17 million monthly visits, 70 million monthly page impressions and millions of mobile app users, Enuygun is among the highest traffic travel sites in the whole world. Today, 1 in every 10 domestic flights in Turkey is booked on Enuygun. Enuygun has internet giant Rocket Internet and Kinnevik as investors. Its corporate travel tool, hotel booking engine and bus booking engine provide a full scale travel service for all travelers. With its global brand Wingie and its own virtual interlining technology LogiConnect, Enuygun serves travelers to find incredible flight options all around the world.

