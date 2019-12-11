Wirecard and Orange Bank Enable Mobile Payments for Even More French Consumers

Leading French online bank Orange Bank optimizes its service offering thanks to Wirecard

Enhanced mobile banking app is based on Wirecard technology and now also enables payment with Google Pay

200,000 Android users expected to activate Google Pay via Orange Bank

ASCHHEIM, Germany, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirecard, the global innovation leader for digital financial technology, and Orange Bank are expanding their successful cooperation and now offering all Android users in France convenient mobile payment with Google Pay. Thanks to Wirecard, Orange Bank has already established itself as the market leader for mobile payments in France – 17% of such payments were made via the Orange Bank App in 20181. The addition of Google Pay should increase this figure enormously.

Google Pay is a mobile and secure payment method that can be used for contactless payment at the checkout, online shopping and payments within apps. Thanks to Wirecard's technology, Orange Bank customers can now pay quickly and easily with any Android smartphone with NFC functionality. All they have to do in shops that offer Google Pay as a payment method is hold their mobile device to the POS terminal and unlock the screen of their device, without opening the app.

With Wirecard's support, every Orange Bank customer now benefits from the advantages of cashless payment: even before the corresponding Orange Bank credit card arrives, customers can use the app to pay online or in-store. All it takes is a simple registration process. Thanks to innovative security functions, cashless payment via app is still possible even if the card is lost or stolen.

According to an eMarketer study, France is one of the leading nations in mobile banking with a mobile access rate to bank accounts of around 70 percent. In addition, about 6.6 million people or 15.6 percent of smartphone users in France pay at least once every six months with their mobile phone in stationary retail stores. Orange Bank recognized this trend early on and, together with Wirecard, developed an innovative mobile banking solution that enables, among other things, contactless payment by mobile phone, the dispatch of money by instant message or instant bank balances2.

"We already had very good experiences with Wirecard when we first launched Orange Bank. We were therefore delighted to be able to count on the support of our experienced partner for this project as well. Every Orange Bank customer with a NFC smartphone can now benefit from the advantages of cashless payment, something they greatly appreciate along with checking their balance in real time and sending money by SMS," said Stéphane Vallois, Deputy CEO at Orange Bank.

"Together with Orange Bank, we are continuing to make our vision of a cashless society a reality. France in particular is a very interesting market, as the adoption rate in the mobile banking sector is already very high there," added Philippe Laranjeiro, Head of Sales, Digital & Telco at Wirecard.

About Wirecard:

Wirecard (GER:WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment & risk, retail & transaction banking, loyalty & couponing, data analytics & conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets and holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX and TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Visit us on www.wirecard.com, follow us on Twitter @wirecard and on Facebook @wirecardgroup.

About Orange:

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with sales of 41 billion euros in 2018 and 148,000 employees worldwide at 30 September 2019, including 88,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 268 million customers worldwide at 30 September 2019, including 209 million mobile customers and 21 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 27 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. In March 2015, the Group presented its new strategic plan "Essentials2020" which places customer experience at the heart of its strategy with the aim of allowing them to benefit fully from the digital universe and the power of its new generation networks. Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN). For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

Orange Bank - public limited company (société anonyme) with a capital of €659,775,712 - 67 rue Robespierre - 93107 Montreuil Cedex - Bobigny Trade and Companies Register n°572 043 800 - Orias n°07 006 369 (www.orias.fr)

Orange - public limited company (société anonyme) with a capital of €10,640,226,398 - 78 rue Olivier de Serres - 75015 Paris - Paris

Trade and Companies Register n°380 129 866 - Exclusive agent for Orange

Bank banking transactions and payment services - Orias n°13 001 387.

References:

1 Source: Groupement des cartes bancaires

2 See conditions on the website: orangebank.fr

Wirecard media contact:

Wirecard AG

Jana Tilz

Tel.: +49 (0) 89-4424-1363

Email: jana.tilz@wirecard.com

Orange media contacts:

Tom Wright

Email: tom.wright@orange.com

Emmanuel Gauthier

Email: emmanuel2.gauthier@orange.com

Tel.: +33-1-44-44-93-93

SOURCE Wirecard AG