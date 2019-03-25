Wirecard and MBILLS Expand Cooperation to Offer Fully Digital Payments via Garmin Pay

The mBills app is a mobile payment solution from Petrol, the largest energy and retail company in Slovenia

Wirecard helps more than half a million consumers achieve even more financial flexibility by combining the mBills app with Garmin Pay

Thanks to Wirecard, MBILLS is the first fintech company in Slovenia to offer payments with Garmin wearables

ASCHHEIM, Germany and LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirecard, the global innovation leader in digital financial technology, and Slovenian fintech company MBILLS, have enabled Garmin Pay as a further payment option, offering users of the mobile wallet app mBills even more flexibility and convenience when it comes to digital payments. It is now possible for more than half a million mBills customers to add their digital debit card connected to their mobile wallet to Garmin Pay and thus use their Garmin device to pay at points of sale worldwide and online.

The company MBILLS is owned mainly by Petrol, the largest energy and retail company in Slovenia with an annual turnover of EUR 5.4 billion. Around 80% of transactions in Slovenia are still carried out in cash, meaning there is a huge market potential for mobile and digital payments. MBILLS is the first Slovenian fintech to enable payments using Garmin wearables.

Mag. Primož Zupan, Director of MBILLS, commented, "By combining our mBills app with Garmin, we are able to offer customers an even broader range of devices to pay with, providing more flexibility and freedom for our customers. Wirecard's proven expertise in enabling mobile payments not only on smartphones but also on wearables has been instrumental in our ability to introduce this new option to market."

Boris Bongartz, Head of Sales, Digital Goods, at Wirecard, added, "Mobile payments are gaining traction worldwide because of their convenience and flexibility. By enabling mBills customers to add their digital mBills card to Garmin Pay, consumers do not need their physical wallet nor their smartphone for the payment process – this is how we are further driving the use of digital payment solutions and making it even easier for Slovenian consumers to pay on the go."

Wirecard and MBILLS offer a complete mobile digital payment solution. All functions – from ordering, activating and blocking the card and managing finances, to setting transaction limits or activating or blocking payments outside the European Union – are mobile and available worldwide anytime. A list of all expenses and the associated cost control and budgeting for the user are also included in the functionality. After each transaction, a notification is sent to the user's smartphone free of charge. The mBills Mastercard can be conveniently applied for in the app and is linked to the user's own mBills account.

About Wirecard:

Wirecard (GER:WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment & risk, retail & transaction banking, loyalty & couponing, data analytics & conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets and holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX and TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Visit us on www.wirecard.com, follow us on Twitter @wirecard and on Facebook @wirecardgroup.

About MBILLS:

MBILLS, E-Money and Payment Services, Ltd. (MBILLS d.o.o.) is a Slovenian fintech company, known by its award winning mobile app and mobile platform mBills (www.mbills.si) for simple and fast payments, where user's smartphone becomes their mobile wallet. In December 2017 MBILLS was acquired by Petrol, d.d., the leading Slovenian energy company, which is the principal strategic supplier of oil and other energy products to the Slovenian market with more than 5.4 bln EUR yearly revenues.

