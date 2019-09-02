Wirecard and Brightstar Sign MOU to Digitize Financial Processes Globally

- Brightstar is the world's leading mobile services company for managing devices and accessories and serves carrier, retail and enterprise customers in over 50 countries, handling over 100 million devices each year

ASCHHEIM, Germany, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirecard, the global innovation leader for digital financial technology, and Brightstar, a worldwide leader in device lifecycle management, have signed a Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) with the goal of collaborating in the areas of digital consumer lending, payment acceptance processing and card issuing.

Brightstar is the world's leading mobile services company for managing devices and accessories, handling over 100 million devices per year, across 50 countries. SoftBank Group Corp., parent company of Brightstar and strategic partner of Wirecard, facilitated the proposed collaboration.

"As a global mobile services company, we aim to bring the latest technology to as many users as possible," commented David Nanayakkara, EMEA President at Brightstar. "Through our collaboration with Wirecard we plan to expand our already wide-ranging service offering, and continue providing the most innovative services to our customers worldwide. We are excited to work with Wirecard, a company that complements our global reach and digital innovation ambitions."

"We are looking forward to working together with Brightstar and exploring areas around digital payment and financing where we can cooperate strategically," added Georg von Waldenfels, EVP Group Business Development at Wirecard. "Together, we expect to bring a variety of new solutions to the mobile services market on a global scale and we anticipate significant transaction volume out of this deal."

Under the terms of the MOU, digital financial services via the Brightstar platform are expected to be handled by Wirecard as the preferred payment service provider with both companies proactively exploring opportunities for cooperation to support their digitalization endeavors from now onwards.

About Wirecard:

Wirecard (GER:WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment & risk, retail & transaction banking, loyalty & couponing, data analytics & conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets and holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX and TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Visit us on www.wirecard.com, follow us on Twitter @wirecard and on Facebook @wirecardgroup.

About Brightstar:

Brightstar simplifies the wireless world, making mobile technology accessible to everyone. A subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp., we are the world's leading mobile services company for managing devices and accessories. We work with carrier, retail and enterprise customers across 50 countries, touching every stage of a device's lifecycle, from when it's manufactured to the moment it's time to trade it in and re-market it. Follow @Brightstar on Twitter.

