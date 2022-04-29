Winning the Gold Medal Award, Jolywood Solar Niwa Modules Shines at the Polish Energy Show

The exhibition invites experts in the industry to select a number of high-quality modules with excellent performance every year to be affirmed and praised, Niwa Black modules stand out in the selection with excellent quality and innovation, and have been unanimously recognized by expert judges, and finally won the MTP Gold Medal Award, which is well deserved. The MTP Gold Medal Award is one of the most high-profile awards at the show, the competition is very fierce, and it can be finally won, which shows that Niwa modules have been deeply rooted in the hearts of the people, and their high quality has been unanimously recognized by the market. Jolywood Solar's modules are very popular in Poland and have always been the darling of the market. Its high power, high reliability, low LeTID, no LID and other advantages, very in line with the needs of the local market, the temperature coefficient is as low as -0.32%/W, effectively reducing the output loss and risk caused by high temperature in the use of equipment, perfectly solving the problem of power output of components operating in extreme climates, and perfectly adapting to local climatic conditions.