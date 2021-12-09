Winners Revealed in The Professional Trader Awards 2021

LONDON, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following months of nominations and voting, the best brokers in the business have now been revealed.

Now in their third year, The Professional Trader Awards, highlight those regulated brokers who offer their clients an 'exclusive' professional client trading account and are designed to champion the brokers who are out in front when it comes to trading account technology, performance tools and execution, as well trading conditions, low-margin rates, loyalty programs and overall client relationship services.

This year's competition saw a record number of votes with 6400 votes coming in across the 17 award categories. The awards cover all the key areas, with brokers nominating themselves during the initial self-nomination period, before being voted for by traders using professional accounts.

"We are incredibly pleased to reveal such a high calibre of winners in this year's Professional Trader Awards," explains Mike Boydell, Director of Holiston Media which organises the awards. "These awards prove that these brokers are among the very best in the business and give them the opportunity to benchmark their success against their peers, reward staff for their hard work and impress potential new clients, whilst boosting existing client comfort and loyalty."

This year's award winners include the likes of: IG, FxPro, City Index, CMC Markets, Pepperstone, RoboMarkets, Saxo Markets, Atlantic Capital Markets and ETX Capital.

To view the full list of award winners please visit https://www.professionaltraderawards.com/ and click through on the official 2021 award winners supplement.

This year's Professional Trader Awards were sponsored by: Atlantic Capital Markets, City Index, ETX Capital, FxPro, IG, Pepperstone and RoboMarkets.

"We'd like to thank our sponsors for supporting these awards and helping to achieve our highest voting levels ever. We'd also like to congratulate all the winners who continue to raise the bar in the financial industry," adds Mike.

For more information on The Professional Trader Awards visit https://www.professionaltraderawards.com/

SOURCE Holiston Media