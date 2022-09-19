Winners of Face of India gear up for the grand finale in Uijeongbu at Asia Model Festival 2022

PUNE, India, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Model Festival (AMF) opens gates to endless opportunities for aspiring models and plays the role of a mentor in their fashion journey. FACE of INDIA (FOI), a national modeling competition qualified Kriti Karmakar & Ravi Naval from India to compete with winners of 26 other Asian countries at FACE of ASIA finals to be held on October 12 - 16, 2022 in Uijeongbu.

Winners of Face of India 2022 Winners of Face of India 2022

"India is a country with high potential for global development and FOI has been a cultural exchange platform for India and Asia. I am positive AMF will serve as a business opportunity for industry exchange between both countries," said Yang Eui-Sik, Chairman, AMF.

"This year, AMF will be held at Uijeongbu and the ultimate goal of organizing such an event is to transform it into a fashion and beauty mecca in Asia. We will also hold Uijeongbu's flagship festivals like the Hoeryong Cultural Festival & Haengbokro Festival and the winners of the upcoming Face of Asia competition will become Uijeongbu's promotional ambassadors," said Uijeongbu Mayor Kim Dong-geun.

Mr. Badal Saboo, Chairman, FOI and India Partner, AMF, shares, "AMF is a great concept and an initiative that opens trade opportunities between 27 Asian countries including India. I have been associated with South Korea and particularly AMF for a long time now and it makes me proud to see how welcoming both the countries are with the socio-economic development of their people. I'm happy to have the opportunity to successfully open the gates for the Fashion/Beauty industry and am hopeful to do so with the other sectors as well. India is at its peak of development and it is the right time for the Korean companies to turn towards India in various sectors as both the countries have set a target to increase bilateral trade to $50 billion by 2030."

I hope with the support of AMF Chairman Yang Eui-Sik, we can increase bilateral trade for both the countries as it's the right time and the perfect opportunity," added Mr. Badal Saboo.

ABOUT:

Asia Model Festival

Face Of India

MORE PICTURES

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1900496/Winners.jpg

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RZI5WiPB5vg

SOURCE Face of India