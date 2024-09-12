Winners Announced in the World's Biggest Forex Retail Awards
12 Sep, 2024, 07:00 GMT
LONDON, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The winners of the 7th annual Global Forex Awards - Retail have been revealed with some big names coming out on top.
Following many months of nominations and voting, Holiston Media has revealed that this year's awards are the biggest to date, with more than 50 winners across the global and regional categories.
For seven years the Global Forex Awards - Retail have celebrated the top businesses who are pushing the boundaries of innovation in retail forex trading solutions across the globe, as well as in specific territories including Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East.
Voted for by forex traders, and presented to the best in the business, the awards highlight the brokers at the forefront of cutting-edge technology, low-cost trading, comprehensive market research tools, advanced educational programs and world-class customer service for direct to consumer/trader businesses.
"For six years we have led the way in highlighting those forex brokers that are making the greatest strides across the world, both in technology and customer service," explains Mike Boydell, Director of Holiston Media. "This year has been the biggest Global Forex Awards - Retail to date and winning one of these coveted awards helps put any business on the map in this highly competitive industry."
This year's category winners are as follows:
|
Award Category - Global
|
Winners
|
Best Affiliates Brokerage - Global
|
Ultima Markets
|
Best AI Algo Trading Company - Global
|
Algo Forest (Forex Forest Group)
|
Best Customer Service - Global
|
Deriv
|
Best Cryptocurrency Broker - Global
|
PrimeXBT
|
Best Fund Safety - Global
|
Ultima Markets
|
Best Introducing Broker Programme - Global
|
Trade Nation
|
Best Media Provider - Global
|
Game Changers Magazine
|
Best Mobile Trading Platform /App - Global
|
FOREX.com
|
Best MT4 Broker - Global
|
Scope Markets
|
Best MT5 Broker - Global
|
Scope Markets
|
Best Partnership Programme - Global
|
Scope Markets
|
Best Trade Execution - Global
|
Dollars Markets
|
Best Trading Experience - Global
|
IronFX
|
Best Trading Platform - Global
|
Trade Nation
|
Best Value Broker - Global
|
FP Markets
|
Best VPS for Traders - Global
|
ForexVPS
|
Most Competitive Broker - Global
|
Garnet Trade
|
Most Reliable Broker - Global
|
Octa
|
Most Transparent Broker - Global
|
Markets4you
|
Most Trusted Broker - Global
|
Bold Prime
|
Global Newcomer of the Year
|
Valetax
|
Global Broker of the Year
|
Eightcap
|
Award Category - Asia
|
Winners
|
Best Affiliate Program - Asia
|
Markets4you
|
Best Introducing Broker Programme - Asia
|
axi
|
Best Innovative Platform - Asia
|
IUX
|
Best Low Spread Broker - Asia
|
IUX
|
Best Partnership Programme - Asia
|
FP Markets
|
Best Trading Platform - Asia
|
VSTAR
|
Best Trading Support - Asia
|
OneRoyal
|
Best Value Broker - Asia
|
PrimeXBT
|
Most Reliable Broker - Asia
|
Skilling
|
Best Broker - Asia
|
Bold Prime
|
Most Trusted Broker - Asia
|
NPBFX
|
Award Category - Europe
|
Winners
|
Best Trading Experience - Europe
|
FOREX.com
|
Best Trading Support - Europe
|
RoboMarkets Deutschland GmbH
|
Most Reliable Broker - Europe
|
axi
|
Most Trusted Broker - Europe
|
t4trade
|
Best Broker - Europe
|
FP Markets
|
Award Category - LatAm
|
Winners
|
Best Introducing Broker Programme - LatAm
|
RoboForex
|
Best Partnership Programme - LatAm
|
IronFX
|
Best Trading Experience - LatAm
|
OneRoyal
|
Best Trading Platform - LatAm
|
Skilling
|
Most Reliable Broker - LatAm
|
Axia Trade
|
Most Trusted Broker - LatAm
|
axi
|
Best Broker - LatAm
|
Vantage
|
Award Category - MENA
|
Winners
|
Best Customer Service - MENA
|
OneRoyal
|
Best Introducing Broker Programme - MENA
|
Valetax
|
Best Partnership Programme - MENA
|
Scope Markets
|
Best Trading Experience - MENA
|
NPBFX
|
Best Trading Platform - MENA
|
Century Financial Consultancy LLC
|
Most Trusted Broker - MENA
|
Century Financial Consultancy LLC
|
Best Broker - MENA
|
axi
"Winning a Global Forex Award - Retail is a huge achievement and one that will set businesses apart, helping them to engage with new potential customers and retain current client trust and loyalty. Well done to all of this year's winners," adds Mike.
The Global Forex Awards - Retail are sponsored by: Algoforest, axi, Axia Trade, Bold Prime, Century Financial, Dollars Markets, Eightcap, FOREX.com, ForexVPS, FP Markets, Garnet Trade, IronFX, IUX.com, Markets4you, NPB FX, OctaFX, OneRoyal, PrimeXBT, RoboForex, RoboMarkets Deutschland GmbH, Scope Markets, Skilling, t4trade, Trade Nation, Ultima Markets and Valetax.
Founded in 2018 to celebrate creativity, innovation, effectiveness and customer service in the retail and B2B financial industry, today Holiston Media hosts four international awards.
To find out more about the awards, the winners and the voting process go to https://www.globalforexawards.com
