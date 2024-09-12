Winners Announced in the World's Biggest Forex Retail Awards

News provided by

Holiston Media

12 Sep, 2024, 07:00 GMT

LONDON, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The winners of the 7th annual Global Forex Awards - Retail have been revealed with some big names coming out on top.

Following many months of nominations and voting, Holiston Media has revealed that this year's awards are the biggest to date, with more than 50 winners across the global and regional categories.

For seven years the Global Forex Awards - Retail have celebrated the top businesses who are pushing the boundaries of innovation in retail forex trading solutions across the globe, as well as in specific territories including Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East.

Voted for by forex traders, and presented to the best in the business, the awards highlight the brokers at the forefront of cutting-edge technology, low-cost trading, comprehensive market research tools, advanced educational programs and world-class customer service for direct to consumer/trader businesses.

"For six years we have led the way in highlighting those forex brokers that are making the greatest strides across the world, both in technology and customer service," explains Mike Boydell, Director of Holiston Media. "This year has been the biggest Global Forex Awards - Retail to date and winning one of these coveted awards helps put any business on the map in this highly competitive industry."

This year's category winners are as follows:

Award Category - Global

Winners

Best Affiliates Brokerage - Global

Ultima Markets

Best AI Algo Trading Company - Global

Algo Forest (Forex Forest Group)

Best Customer Service - Global

Deriv

Best Cryptocurrency Broker - Global

PrimeXBT

Best Fund Safety - Global

Ultima Markets

Best Introducing Broker Programme - Global

Trade Nation

Best Media Provider - Global

Game Changers Magazine

Best Mobile Trading Platform /App - Global

FOREX.com

Best MT4 Broker - Global

Scope Markets

Best MT5 Broker - Global

Scope Markets

Best Partnership Programme - Global

Scope Markets

Best Trade Execution - Global

Dollars Markets

Best Trading Experience - Global

IronFX

Best Trading Platform - Global

Trade Nation

Best Value Broker - Global

FP Markets

Best VPS for Traders - Global

ForexVPS

Most Competitive Broker - Global

Garnet Trade

Most Reliable Broker - Global

Octa

Most Transparent Broker - Global

Markets4you

Most Trusted Broker - Global

Bold Prime

Global Newcomer of the Year

Valetax

Global Broker of the Year

Eightcap

Award Category - Asia

Winners

Best Affiliate Program - Asia

Markets4you

Best Introducing Broker Programme - Asia

axi

Best Innovative Platform - Asia

IUX

Best Low Spread Broker - Asia

IUX

Best Partnership Programme - Asia

FP Markets

Best Trading Platform - Asia

VSTAR

Best Trading Support - Asia

OneRoyal

Best Value Broker - Asia

PrimeXBT

Most Reliable Broker - Asia

Skilling

Best Broker - Asia

Bold Prime

Most Trusted Broker - Asia

NPBFX


Award Category - Europe

Winners

Best Trading Experience - Europe

FOREX.com

Best Trading Support - Europe

RoboMarkets Deutschland GmbH

Most Reliable Broker - Europe

axi

Most Trusted Broker - Europe

t4trade

Best Broker - Europe

FP Markets


Award Category - LatAm

Winners

Best Introducing Broker Programme - LatAm

RoboForex

Best Partnership Programme - LatAm

IronFX

Best Trading Experience - LatAm

OneRoyal

Best Trading Platform - LatAm

Skilling

Most Reliable Broker - LatAm

Axia Trade

Most Trusted Broker - LatAm

axi

Best Broker - LatAm

Vantage


Award Category - MENA

Winners

Best Customer Service - MENA

OneRoyal

Best Introducing Broker Programme - MENA

Valetax

Best Partnership Programme - MENA

Scope Markets

Best Trading Experience - MENA

NPBFX

Best Trading Platform - MENA

Century Financial Consultancy LLC

Most Trusted Broker - MENA

Century Financial Consultancy LLC

Best Broker - MENA

axi

"Winning a Global Forex Award - Retail is a huge achievement and one that will set businesses apart, helping them to engage with new potential customers and retain current client trust and loyalty. Well done to all of this year's winners," adds Mike.

The Global Forex Awards - Retail are sponsored by: Algoforest, axi, Axia Trade, Bold Prime, Century Financial, Dollars Markets, Eightcap, FOREX.com, ForexVPS, FP Markets, Garnet Trade, IronFX, IUX.com, Markets4you, NPB FX, OctaFX, OneRoyal, PrimeXBT, RoboForex, RoboMarkets Deutschland GmbH, Scope Markets, Skilling, t4trade, Trade Nation, Ultima Markets and Valetax.

Founded in 2018 to celebrate creativity, innovation, effectiveness and customer service in the retail and B2B financial industry, today Holiston Media hosts four international awards.

To find out more about the awards, the winners and the voting process go to https://www.globalforexawards.com