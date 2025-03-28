Winline Technology Showcases Resilient, Localized Energy Solutions at Solar & Storage Live Africa 2025 to Power South Africa’s Green Transition

JOHANNESBURG, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shenzhen Winline Technology Co., Ltd., a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, unveiled its cutting-edge energy resilience innovations at Solar & Storage Live Africa 2025, delivering critical technological advancements to accelerate South Africa's green energy transition.

During the three-day event, Winline Technology's integrated energy ecosystem—anchored by modular power conversion system, intelligent liquid-cooled energy storage, and solar-storage-charging solution—captured significant interest from mining enterprises, industrial and commercial operators, and government energy stakeholders in South Africa.

To address South Africa's high-temperature variability, grid instability, and extreme operational scenarios, Winline Technology introduced a highly localized product suite. Central to the portfolio is the UXC95050B 20kW bidirectional DC/DC power module, which achieves an industry-leading 98.8% conversion efficiency through multi-stage interleaved parallel topology design, enabling real-time energy flow management across solar, storage, and load units. With 10-millisecond dynamic response capability, the module autonomously adjusts charging and discharging modes based on real-time electricity pricing signals.

Integrated with a 215 kW modular liquid-cooled energy storage system, the solution establishes a smart micro-grid architecture engineered for South Africa's arid, dust-intensive environments. The system's IP55-rated protection, 55°C operational tolerance, and silent full-load performance ensure reliability across diverse industrial and commercial settings.

Winline Technology's solar-storage-charging integrated solution emerged as a focal point, synergizing photovoltaic generation, energy storage, and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology. Powered by the next-generation 22 kW bidirectional AC/DC power module UXG1K022, the system delivers 97% peak efficiency and wide-range constant-power voltage output of 300-1000Vdc. Coupled with the Electree Cypress 160kW DC charger, it forms an adaptive energy network: Solar energy offsets daytime demand, storage systems balance nighttime loads for peak shaving, while V2G-enabled EVs provide bidirectional energy support during grid fluctuations. This multi-layered approach mitigates energy shortages across diverse usage scenarios.

"Energy stability hinges on merging innovation with localized expertise," emphasized Chase Qi, Winline Technology's Regional Sales Manager, during the technical discussion. "Our modular architecture enables customized development aligned with South Africa's grid characteristic,which is expected to significantly reduce the cost of clean energy deployment. Meanwhile, our liquid-cooled storage systems now achieve 98.9% efficiency, and the 40kW unidirectional DC/DC power module UXC100040 boosts operational energy efficiency to 97.5%. Through collaborative R&D with local partners, these solutions comprehensively address South Africa's unique demands, including specialized power requirements for mining equipment."

The solutions are certified to UL 1741, UL 9741, UL 2202:2022, and IEC 61851-23 standards, while complying with global certification requirements. Beyond industrial and commercial applications, Winline Technology aims to partner with local energy authorities on community-level pilot projects, accelerating sustainable energy transitions through smart micro-grid systems.

