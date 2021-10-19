Winiford Now Offers Live Chat Assistance to Traders

LONDON, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new standard of service has been set in the online cryptocurrency trading industry. Veteran brand Winiford has announced that, as of today, all customers will have access to an onsite chat function, enabling quick and simple communication with a company representative. The chat will be open to all users of Winiford's trading platform, regardless of their budget or initial deposit, as well as to unregistered users interested in Winiford's services.

"This is how support should be granted in 2021," remarked Rudy Garmand, spokesperson for Winiford. "We know that when our customers need an issue fixed or a problem solved, they need our help now. They don't have the time to wait, especially not in the volatile conditions of today's cryptocurrency market. That's why we're raising the bar and offering immediate support. We hope other trading brands will follow in our footsteps."

The human touch

This measure taken by Winiford is part of a recent upgrade of the company's services, which included maintenance on the trading infrastructure and recruitment of new support staff, as well as updating the list of tradable cryptocurrencies. When asked what had led to these recent efforts, undertaken by Winiford, Garmand replied that it is part of the company's strategy to stay one step ahead of its competitors at all times.

"We've always had a client-centric vision at the core of our values as a company," he added. "We believe that without satisfied customers, feeling they have the chance to seize the opportunities stemming from this market, we as an online trading brand can't really grow. That's why we've always been willing to go the extra mile for our users, and I can guarantee that we intend to stick to this approach in the future as well."

About Winiford

Established two years ago with a goal of becoming one of the leading names in the online trading industry, Winiford is now a brand trusted by tens of thousands of traders from around the world. All traders get access to the company's proprietary platform , which is suited for both desktop and mobile devices. Other than through the mentioned onsite chat function, the company's clients can access the support and service team 24 hours a day and 6 days a week via email and a direct messaging service for any issue they may have.

