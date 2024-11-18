WinesDirect Awards Reveal Top Wine Supermarkets, Clubs and Brands of 2024 as Voted by Over 1750 Wine Lovers

UK wine comparison website polled over 1750 wine lovers for 2024 Awards

Awards categories included best supermarket, club and merchant for wine

Best wine and champagne brands also chosen by popular vote

Tesco win Wine Supermarket of the Year with diverse and affordable range

GUILDFORD, England , Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WinesDirect, leading UK wine offers and pricing comparison website reveals the winners of its annual WinesDirect Awards including Best Wine Supermarket, Best Large Wine Merchant, Best Wine Club and Best Wine & Champagne Brands.

The WinesDirect Awards reflects the opinions of over 1750 wine lovers who were polled over a seven-day period this September. As well as stating their favourite supermarket, large merchant, club and brands, participants were also asked to explain their choices. The winner was the nomination with the most votes in each category.

The winners of each category are:

Tesco - Wine Supermarket of the Year

Majestic - Large Wine Merchant of the Year

Laithwaites - Wine Club of the Year

Yellow Tail - Wine Brand of the Year

Bollinger - Champagne Brand of the Year

David Andrews DipWSET, who writes tasting notes for WinesDirect, says:

"We are thrilled by this year's record-breaking number of respondents; it is the highest participation on our annual awards survey we have ever received. Congratulations to all winners and highly commended supermarkets, wine clubs, and merchants of 2024!"

Supermarket of the Year

Tesco is crowned Wine Supermarket of the Year, earning praise for its diverse and affordable wine selection. Sainsbury's is Highly Commended as respondents rave about its impressive array of international wines and exclusive deals.

Large Wine Merchant of the Year

Majestic has been awarded Large Wine Merchant of the Year it's wide range and the expertise of its staff setting it apart from the competition. Laithwaites followed closely; respondents praised the company's dedication to organic and sustainable options.

The survey results suggest that when shopping with wine merchants, customer service and a personalised, engaging shopping experience is most important.

Wine Club of the Year

Wine Club of the Year is awarded to Laithwaites due to its flexibility, customisable experience and positive community. Naked Wines secured the second spot with the WinesDirect audience applauding their money-back guarantee and mission to supporting emerging winemakers.

Wine Brand of the Year

Yellow Tail wins Wine Brand of the Year, celebrated for its consistent quality, affordability and versatility in pairing with a wide range of dishes. Oyster Bay is Highly Commended for its refined, elegant and refreshing taste, all at an accessible price point.

Champagne Brand of the Year

Bollinger claims top spot for Champagne Brand of the Year with fans praising its luxurious feel, timeless charm and ability to elevate any occasion. Veuve Clicquot is close on its heels for its crisp, refreshing taste balanced by the right amount of fizz.

About WinesDirect

Established in 2005, WinesDirect is a website helping its users discover the best wine deals by showcasing offers from over 50 merchants and supermarkets. The site allows user to easily browse and compare the prices of an extensive selection of wines, beers and spirits. With the ability to set a price alert as well as being able to have side-by-side price comparisons, finding the best value for your money is effortless with WinesDirect.

In 2024, WinesDirect expanded its reach to the USA to help American consumers find equally great wine, beer and spirit deals. The mission of WinesDirect is straightforward: to help people find the best wines at the best prices.