Windward Announces 'Sea: The Future 2020' Agenda

Royal Navy CTO Among Headliners

LONDON, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Windward, a world leader in maritime analytics, today announced the agenda for Sea: The Future 2020 - A Vision for Growth.

Bringing together senior decision-makers from the worlds of shipping, government, finance, energy, security, insurance, and compliance, the conference will discuss how innovation, collaboration and technology adoption can facilitate a safe and thriving maritime ecosystem for years to come. This year's headliners include:

Col. Dan Cheesman RM , CTO of the Royal Navy, on how new technologies have helped the 500-year old organization maintain an edge over its adversaries and why it now it needs to behave more like a tech company.

Dame Angela Strank , BP Chief Scientist & Head of Downstream Technology, on the role of leadership in driving technology developments to help meet challenges across the energy sector as it transitions to a low carbon future.

BP Chief Scientist & Head of Downstream Technology, on the role of leadership in driving technology developments to help meet challenges across the energy sector as it transitions to a low carbon future. Nus Ghani, UK Minister for Maritime on the future of the British maritime industry as the country embarks on its new role on the global stage - outside the European Union.

For the full agenda, visit: https://seathefutureconference.com/

The conference will feature some of the most exciting startups in the maritime space, including:

F-Drones Co-Founder & CEO, Nicolas Ang ( Singapore )

Co-Founder & CEO, ( ) Abyssal Co-Founder & CTO, Manuel Parente ( Portugal )

Co-Founder & CTO, ( ) BAR Technologies CEO, John Cooper (UK)

For more information about the event, as well as sponsorship opportunities, contact: seathefuture@wnwd.com

About 'Sea: The Future'

This is the second year Sea: The Future is being held. It'll again take place at London's Trinity House. Delegates will hear from maritime leaders on how technology can help meet the challenges of new environmental, compliance and safety regulations, while improving the customer experience. They'll see which tech-driven business models are emerging; explore how new technologies and data can give their organization a competitive edge; and explore partnership opportunities with the entrepreneurs building the next generation of maritime tech.

About Windward

Windward marries big data, AI and maritime expertise to make the seas safer, and help the maritime ecosystem thrive. Its technology helps companies comply with sanctions; assists governments in curtailing smuggling and people-trafficking; and enables marine insurers to optimize risk selection and improve profitability. Since its founding in 2010, the company has raised funds from investors including Salesforce Chairman & CEO, Marc Benioff; former CIA Director, David Petraeus; XL Innovate; Aleph; and Horizons Ventures. The company is headquartered in Tel-Aviv, with an office in London.

