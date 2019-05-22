Wind River Recognized with Frost & Sullivan Technology Leadership Award for VxWorks Avionics Software Platform

"The Wind River VxWorks product line features an open systems architecture integrated modular avionics platform that supports a host of industry- and government-recognised standards," said Priyanka Chimakurth, Senior Research Analyst. "The company designed the platform around a multi-supplier, role-based supply chain that meets safety certification guidelines. Wind River's solution allows application suppliers to develop, test, and deliver software platform applications independently and asynchronously. Because VxWorks supports independent build, link, and load, it helps to reduce the cost and risk, caused by sudden changes to an avionics control system."

Wind River remains a leader in the global market through constant technology enhancements and securing systems against potential hackers and malicious cyberattacks. In addition to the VxWorks product line, it offers Wind River Linux and other commercial-grade open source technologies for general purpose functions. Helix Platform enables future-proofing by consolidating multiple federated systems with both safety-critical and general purpose applications onto a single compute platform. And Wind River Simics® enables unmodified target software to run on a virtual platform the way it does on physical hardware.

In addition to its broad product portfolio, a key differentiator for the company is its offer of extensive professional services with a CMMI Level 3-rated professional services team. Through this support, Wind River helps with product assembly and supports coaching for writing code. Furthermore, it presents licensing agreements under two distinct models: perpetual paid upfront licensing and a subscription-based licensing. The latter gives companies budget flexibility for projects.

"The company leverages its extensive product line to build strong partnerships with large companies that are looking to evolve software platform capabilities for internal avionics architecture expansion," noted Chimakurth. "Wind River's avionics software platform has more than 350 customers across more than 600 programs, involving more than 100 civilian and military aircraft. Wind River continues to lead global RTOS market share based on the strength of its software design strategies."

Wind River avionics customers include Agusta Westland, Airbus, Collins Aerospace, and Northrop Grumman to name a few.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Technology Leadership Award to the company that demonstrates uniqueness in developing and leveraging new technologies that deliver significant customer value.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognise companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Wind River

Wind River is a global leader in delivering software for the intelligent edge. The company's technology has been powering the safest, most secure devices in world since 1981, and is found in more than 2 billion products. Wind River offers a comprehensive portfolio, supported by world-class global professional services and support and a broad partner ecosystem. Wind River software and expertise are accelerating digital transformation of critical infrastructure systems that demand the highest levels of safety, security, performance, and reliability. To learn more, visit Wind River at www.windriver.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

