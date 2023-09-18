WIN YOUR WAY TO VEGAS WITH THE POKERSTARS RED SPADE PASS

PokerStars celebrates Oracle Red Bull Racing partnership with Red Spade Pass giveaway in UK

ONCHAN, Isle of Man, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PokerStars is gearing up to take over Vegas and award its community with some epic prizes and experiences to celebrate the ongoing partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing, in a UK charity tournament raising money for spinal cord charity, Wings for Life.

On September 28, PokerStars will award one lucky winner in the UK a coveted Red Spade Pass, taking them and a plus one beyond the screen for an unforgettable once in a lifetime experience in Las Vegas later this year.

WIN YOUR WAY TO VEGAS WITH POKERSTARS RED SPADE PASS (PRNewsfoto/PokerStars)

The all-expenses paid trip from November 14-19, worth £27,500, will allow winners to soak up a unique VIP atmosphere, with an itinerary of exclusive activities around Las Vegas. In addition, the package will comprise of 5-nights' luxury accommodation, return economy flights, and return airport transfers in the US.

To be in for a chance of winning this coveted Red Spade Pass experience in Las Vegas, players can register for the charity game from September 15, by creating a PokerStars account and searching for 'Red Spade Pass' under the tournaments tab. There they can buy-in for just £5, while entering the special password 'VEGAS' to sign-up.

The £5 buy-in will create a prize pool for players to win cash prizes, to which PokerStars will then match and donate to Wings for Life, a charity with one clear but impressive goal - of finding a cure for spinal cord injury.

Their work funds scientific research and clinical trials around the world, where promising breakthroughs are already happening. On top of that, it's an incredibly unique charity with 100% of all donations going directly into the research, meaning every entry has maximum impact. With all of the support there is real and legitimate hope spinal cord injury can be cured in our lifetime.

The charity tournament will take place on September 28, where players will also have the chance to battle it out against several PokerStars ambassadors who will have bounties on their heads for added cash prizes.

Head over to PokerStars blog or PokerStars to find out more and be in the race to win the next PokerStars Red Spade Pass experience.

ABOUT POKERSTARS:

PokerStars operates the world's most popular online poker sites, serving the global poker community. Since it launched in 2001, PokerStars has become the first choice of players all over the world, with more daily tournaments than anywhere else and with the best online security. More than 200 billion hands have been dealt on PokerStars, which is more than any other site.

PokerStars is ultimately owned by Flutter Entertainment plc. (LSE: FLTR; EURONEXT: FLTR).

Play Responsibly!

ABOUT ORACLE RED BULL RACING:

Since its inception, Oracle Red Bull Racing has been a major force in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship, the globe's premier motorsport category. Founded in 2005 to expand parent company Red Bull's presence in F1 and to disrupt the status quo within the sport through a bold mix of passion, playfulness, ambition and achievement, Oracle Red Bull Racing has grown to become one of F1's most successful teams. With 5 Constructors' and 6 Drivers' world titles and 106 race wins to its credit, Oracle Red Bull Racing continues its pursuit of ultimate performance – as a race team, as a home of champions and as an innovator operating at the cutting edge of technology. Notably, Max Verstappen broke a world record at the Italian GP this year, winning 10 consecutive races, taking the title off Sebastian Vettel who has held the record for 10 years. The consecutive wins have put Oracle Red Bull Racing in the position of having won every race this season so far, with 12 wins for Max and 2 for Sergio Perez.

