Willis Sustainable Fuels selects FT CANS to boost Sustainable Aviation Fuel production in the UK

LONDON, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Matthey (JM), a global leader in sustainable technologies, today announced that Willis Sustainable Fuels (WSF) has selected JM and bp's award-winning Fischer Tropsch (FT) CANS™ technology for WSF's sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) project in Teesside, Northeast England.

The project, which is expected to be operational in 2028, plans to be the first of its kind in the UK. The facility intends to use a biomethane feedstock, processed into syngas using JM's proven reforming technology. This syngas will feed the JM/bp FT CANS technology to produce synthetic crude oil that can be upgraded and blended to SAF. Once operational, the WSF facility plans to produce 14 thousand tonnes of SAF blendstock per year.

Teesside is becoming an active location in the UK for SAF production, with Teesside International Airport's own net zero strategy setting ambitions for it to use SAF to achieve net zero flights by 2035 and to be the UK's first net zero airport[1].

WSF's planned development was one of five Teesside-based projects to receive funding from round two of the Department for Transport's Advanced Fuels Fund[2] which enables the commercial deployment of fuel production technologies capable of reducing greenhouse gas emissions from the UK aviation industry.

Alberto Giovanzana, Managing Director Licensing at Johnson Matthey, said: "As a UK-headquartered company, we're excited our technology has been selected to be part of this innovative UK project. With our FT CANS development and testing facilities located in Teesside, and projects like this in development, we see the North East as a leader in efforts to meet the UK SAF mandate. We look forward to working with Willis Sustainable Fuels to develop SAF in the region ...and beyond!"

Amy Ruddock, Senior Vice President, Sustainable Aviation & Corporate Development at Willis Lease Finance Corporation, the parent company of WSF, said: "Partnering with Johnson Matthey and other industry leaders enables us to drive meaningful progress toward our vision of connecting the world through sustainable flight."

"This pioneering project will demonstrate the potential of our Carbonshift pathway, which can leverage various sustainable feedstocks and be tailored to produce power-to-liquids—helping to shape the future of aviation fuels."

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in sustainable technologies. For over 200 years we've used advanced metals chemistry to tackle the world's biggest challenges.

Many of the world's leading energy, chemicals and automotive companies depend on our technology and expertise to decarbonise, reduce harmful emissions and improve their sustainability.

And now, as the world faces the challenges of climate change, energy supply and resource scarcity, we're actively providing solutions for our customers. Through inspiring science and continued innovation, we're catalysing the net zero transition for millions of people every day. For more information visit www.matthey.com.

About Willis Sustainable Fuels

Willis Lease Finance Corporation ("WLFC") leases large and regional spare commercial aircraft engines, auxiliary power units and aircraft to airlines, aircraft engine manufacturers and maintenance, repair, and overhaul providers worldwide.

These leasing activities are integrated with engine and aircraft trading, engine lease pools and asset management services through Willis Asset Management Limited, as well as various end-of-life solutions for engines and aviation materials provided through Willis Aeronautical Services, Inc.

Through Willis Engine Repair Center®, Jet Centre by Willis, and Willis Aviation Services Limited, the company's service offerings include Part 145 engine maintenance, aircraft line and base maintenance, aircraft disassembly, parking and storage, airport FBO and ground and cargo handling services.

Willis Sustainable Fuels (WSF) intends to develop, build and operate projects to decarbonize aviation.

[1] Teesside Becomes UK's First Airport to Sign Green Aviation Fuel Agreement - Teesside International Airport

[2] Advanced Fuels Fund (AFF) competition winners - GOV.UK

