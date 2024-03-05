Williams Lea announces appointment of Michael Pecnik as Chief Product Officer

NEW YORK, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global tech-enabled business support services firm Williams Lea announces the appointment of Michael Pecnik as Chief Product Officer (CPO). Pecnik will oversee product strategy for the company's services and solutions, including its proprietary ENGAGE suite of products and LogoCloud™, an AI-enabled SaaS platform.

Pecnik comes to Williams Lea with over twenty years of experience in product management and enterprise software sales. Before joining the business, he led the Global Customer Success Team for Business Applications in the Professional Services vertical at Microsoft.

Prior to that, Pecnik spent 12 years in various leadership roles at salesforce.com, BNY Mellon and Cognizant, and he started his career as a product manager at Dow Jones. Pecnik holds an MBA from NYU Stern and a master's degree in information science from the University of Graz.

"We are delighted to have Michael join our organization at such a pivotal time," said Nick Morgan, CTO of Williams Lea. "The rapid emergence of generative AI is transforming the way our business operates, and Michael's expertise in delivering best-in-class products will ensure we optimize these technologies to drive efficiencies and service excellence for our clients."

The addition of the CPO role comes as Williams Lea continues its strategy of tech-enabling its offerings. In 2023, the company launched LogoCloud™, which leverages AI and automation to streamline critical, time-intensive presentation creation tasks for bankers, analysts and consultants.

In January 2024, Williams Lea furthered its tech enablement with the launch of ENGAGE Transcribe, an end-to-end solution specifically designed to effortlessly convert multi-speaker and multilingual audio files into text with unparalleled speed and accuracy. ENGAGE Transcribe combines AI technology and expert document processing specialists to meet the needs of global financial services, legal and professional services firms.

"Williams Lea is committed to using technology to drive quality and efficiency in our services," said CEO Clare Hart. "Bringing Michael onboard as CPO helps ensure we are empowering our expert global teams with integrated generative AI capabilities and innovative technologies. In his role, Michael will help us deliver client-focused products and solutions to future-proof business processes and applications."

