William Coen, former Secretary General of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, joins Reference Point as Vice Chair

Mr. Coen will provide Reference Point clients with unique insights and expertise through an expansion of the firm's global Risk and Regulatory Compliance services.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference Point, a strategy, management, and technology consulting firm for the global financial services industry, today announced that William (Bill) Coen, one of the world's leading risk management and banking regulation experts, has joined the firm as Vice Chair.

In addition, the firm today announced that it is expanding its Risk and Regulatory Compliance capabilities, with Mr. Coen at the helm, to help global financial services organizations further anticipate, prevent, identify and address risks, manage regulatory compliance and position themselves for future growth.

Faced with new risks and increasingly challenging operating environments, financial services organizations must gain a deeper understanding of regulators' intentions, expectations and priorities, as well as be prepared for the challenges that come with remediation. This will enable organizations to better focus their efforts and resources, avoid future enforcement actions and maximize the efficiency of managing critical and costly risk, regulatory and control work.

"As the former author of global standards for the regulation of banks, Bill is in a one-of-a-kind position to help financial institutions view their operations through a regulatory lens, identify potential risks and uncover breakthrough opportunities," said Scott Goeden, Managing Partner, Reference Point. "Over a remarkable 35-year career, Bill has won the trust of bankers, regulators, governments and politicians alike for his thoughtful expertise and swift execution. I'm thrilled Reference Point clients will be able to directly benefit from Bill's comprehensive view of risk and compliance, his global and active network of outstanding talent and his insights into upcoming regulatory trends and policies."

Prior to joining Reference Point, Mr. Coen served as Secretary General of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision. In this role, he led an international group consisting of dozens of central banks and supervisory authorities. One of his most notable achievements was to lead the challenging design, development, negotiation and implementation of the post-global financial crisis banking standards, Basel III. Prior, Bill served at the Federal Reserve, in the Supervision and Regulation division, and at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. He also currently chairs the IFRS Foundation's Advisory Board and serves on boards around the globe (full bio).

"I feel at home with the Reference Point team that stands out for being hands-on and high-performing," said Bill Coen. "The firm's unique model, which pairs deeply experienced practitioners and former regulators with talented consultants to provide clients with end-to-end services, appealed to me because I believe I can have a greater impact within this framework. Specifically, I look forward to partnering with global financial institutions and regulatory authorities to develop a more resilient and successful financial system through better risk management."

With his unique expertise and perspective, Mr. Coen will strengthen Reference Point's capabilities in providing global leadership, problem solving and value creation for institutions across the financial sector and around the world. Mr. Coen is the newest appointment to the leadership team at Reference Point. Capitalizing on its unique consulting model, the firm has also been adding new clients and capabilities, as well as growing its Advisory Board.

