Wib Forges Partnership with SecureIT to Accelerate API Security Across Nordics

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wib , the fast-growth cybersecurity startup pioneering a new era in API security, today announced a strategic partnership with SecureIT to accelerate its go-to-market momentum across the Nordics region. Based in Iceland, SecureIT is a leading provider of cybersecurity compliance, consulting and managed services to international financial institutions, airlines, large retailers, utility, biotech and healthcare, as well as multiple entities in the critical infrastructure and the government.

In the wake of its recent launch and $16 million funding, Wib is actively investing in building out an international channel ecosystem of specialist cybersecurity partners to expand its reach, drive growth and leverage growing market demand for API security. The partnership with SecureIT gives access to Wib's industry-first holistic API security platform and recently launched API PenTesting-as-a-Service (PTaaS) capabilities, helping organisations across the region identify API vulnerabilities, defend against the growing tide of API based attacks and meet increasingly API centric regulatory compliance standards such as PCI DSS.

"Building out our channel ecosystem is a strategic priority for Wib as we look to scale our go-to-market presence across key international territories," commented Ran Ohayon, CRO at Wib. "SecureIT has a trusted brand and strong reputation across the Nordics region with a dynamic team of qualified and experienced security and compliance professionals. Its consultative-led approach, strong compliance expertise and managed services capabilities made them the ideal partner for us and we're looking forward to a mutually beneficial relationship."

"The Nordic countries are synonymous with innovation and entrepreneurship, with an early-adopter mentality and pioneering spirit when it comes to new technologies," explained Magnús Birgisson, CEO at SecureIT. "However, where innovation leads insecurity tends to follow. APIs are critical in driving the modern applications and innovative new web services many organisations use today, but many are undetected, unmanaged and unprotected, creating vulnerability and risk. Our mission is to deliver cyber resilience to our customers across the region and our partnership with Wib is a great addition to our portfolio and will help us achieve this mission."

Wib's holistic API security platform provides complete visibility across the entire API landscape, from code to production. By delivering rigorous real-time inspection, management, and control at every stage of the API lifecycle, Wib can automate inventory and API change management; identify rogue, zombie and shadow APIs and analyse business risk and impact, helping organisations to reduce and harden their API attack surface. Wib's new PTaaS solution combined with its API security platform, is the only offering that provides complete visibility, automatic inventory, auto-generated API documentation, and simulated attacks against test and/or production systems.

About SecureIT

SecureIT is a leader in cyber security consultation, compliance and managed security services. Founded in early 2017, SecureIT has worked with multiple international financial institutions, airlines, large retailers, utility, biotech and healthcare, as well as multiple entities in the critical infrastructure and the government.

SecureIT focuses on providing exceptional quality services, and to help the customer reach and maintain the desired and necessary security posture. SecureIT offers tailored consultation, assessments and audits, security testing and verification services, risk management and cyber threat intelligence services, along with extensive 24/7 monitoring, detection and response services, managed endpoint protection, API security and DDoS mitigation assessments and simulations. Meeting compliance, contractual and regulatory requirements is critical in today's business environment.

To learn more about SecureIT, visit https://www.secureit.is

About Wib

Wib is pioneering a new era in API security with its industry first holistic API security platform. Providing continuous and complete visibility and control across the entire API ecosystem, Wib enables developers to code with confidence and security teams to secure with surety.

Wib's elite team of developers, attackers, defenders and seasoned cybersecurity professionals draw on real-world experience and expertise to help define and develop innovative technology solutions that enable customers with the identity, inventory and integrity of every API, wherever it may be within the development lifecycle, without compromising development or stifling innovation.

Wib is Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel with international presence in Houston, USA and London, UK. It was founded in August 2021 by serial entrepreneur Gil Don (CEO), Ran Ohayon (CRO) and Tal Steinherz who previously served as the CTO of Israel's national cyber directorate.

