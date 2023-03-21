Wi-Fi World Congress Americas 2023: Wi-Fi industry leaders converge on Rio de Janeiro this March 27-29

AARHUS, Denmark, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wi-Fi is the most successful connectivity technology of all time and this March 27-29 the Wi-Fi industry's leaders are converging on Rio de Janeiro, Brazil for three days of all things Wi-Fi. The Wi-Fi World Congress Americas 2023 will be held at the Sheraton Grand Rio Hotel and will showcase all that the rapidly expanding Wi-Fi industry has to offer including groundbreaking innovation and exciting new business opportunities.

The event will feature keynote speakers from TIM Brasil, Oi, Liberty Global, Boingo, Intel, Qualcomm, Aruba Networks, Broadcom, DZS, Cisco, CommScope, Cambium Networks, Fortinet, and many more. Also featured are Wi-Fi Alliance, Dynamic Spectrum Alliance (DSA), Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), Telecom Infra Project OpenWiFi, the Wireless Broadband Alliance, as well as Brazilian ISP and IT associations ABRINT, Abranet, and NEO. Attendees will be able to experience the latest Wi-Fi technology and solutions live at the WWC Americas expo and network with the industry's top executives.

"We're delighted to be bringing the united world of Wi-Fi to Brazil for the first time - and most of all we're excited about supporting the Brazilian Wi-Fi industry with this event. Brazil holds huge potential for Wi-Fi growth, especially since Brazil was one of the first countries to release the full 6 GHz band to Wi-Fi. More than that a strong Wi-Fi industry is critical for socio-economic growth," says CEO & Chairman of Wi-Fi NOW, Claus Hetting.

The event will present new technology & opportunities for developing the connected smart home (including IoT) as well as the evolution of connectivity for end-user devices and the Wi-Fi-connected enterprise. Sessions will include debates on new 6 GHz regulation, strategies for bridging the digital divide in Brazil, and insights on how to create profitable Wi-Fi services for enterprises, telcos, public venues, and more.

The program can be viewed here . Tickets to the event can be purchased here . For more information in Portuguese contact Wi-Fi NOW Brazil Chairman Katie Pierozzi at katie.pierozzi@mambowifi.com. WWC Rio is colocated with the Dynamic Spectrum Alliance Global Summit 2023.

