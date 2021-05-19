Why the Scarcity Of Gold Could Lead To Positive Gains Over Next 10 Years

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold is not an asset that is prone to big price swings, or high volatility, but it is known to almost constantly be growing as its uses and market desire keep growing. Also, the fact that Gold is an asset that is scarce, but with an uncertain supply, means the markets are often worth watching and forecasting gold prices for the next 10 years can often lead to positive gains over this long period of time. A report from industry insider, PRIME XBT made several predictions for Gold's future. They said that: "The gold price prediction today, and the gold price forecast 2021 looks like it could be a really positive one, and it also comes off the back of a really good year in 2020 for the precious metal which had many geo-political factors impact its price and its growth in an upward trend. The London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) projected that: "According to the consensus outlook from analysts entering today's precious metals price forecast competition from the London Bullion Market Association, the GOLD PRICE will average $1974 per ounce across 2021, a rise of 11.5% from 2020's record-high annual average as mass vaccinations worldwide spur a strong economic recovery from the Covid pandemic but central banks and governments continue their unprecedented monetary and deficit-spending stimulus." Active stocks in the mining markets this week include Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCQB: GIDMF) (CSE: IGLD), Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL), Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) (TSX: NGT), Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI), Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) (TSX: K).

A report from PRIME XBT, an industry insider, made several predictions for Gold's future. They said that: "The gold price prediction today, and the gold price forecast 2021 looks like it could be a really positive one, and it also comes off the back of a really good year in 2020 for the precious metal which had many geo-political factors impact its price and its growth in an upward trend. Currently, the gold price is increasing because there is a clear need for a safe haven investment. But 2030, the price of gold will likely be a lot higher than where it is today as the Covid-19 recession will help spike its price. The price may fall back a little from there but more than likely other factors will help grow it again by the time the next decade comes around."

Golden Independence Mining Corp. (CSE: IGLD) (OTCQB:GIDMF) BREAKING NEWS: GOLDEN INDEPENDENCE ANNOUNCES M&I RESOURCE OF 537,300 GOLD OUNCES AND INFERRED RESOURCE OF 943,500 GOLD OUNCES AT THE INDEPENDENCE PROJECT - Golden Independence (the "Company") is pleased to announce its maiden National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) compliant Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Company's flagship Independence project located adjacent to Nevada Gold Mines' Phoenix-Fortitude mining operations in the Battle Mountain-Cortez trend of Nevada.

The MRE incorporates over 125,000 feet of RC and core drilling in 234 holes, outlining both a near surface and an underground resource. The Company is actively advancing the near surface portion of the MRE towards a Preliminary Economic Assessment anticipated by year-end 2021. Highlights of the MRE include:

Near Surface Resource: Measured & Indicated Total Resource of 537,300 ounces of gold and 8.1 million ounces of silver plus an Inferred Total Resource of 147,300 ounces of gold and 1.2 million ounces of silver.

Underground Resource: Inferred Resource of 796,200 ounces of gold.

"We are very pleased with the maiden NI 43-101 compliant resource for our Independence property which totals 537,300 gold ounces in M&I plus 943,500 gold ounces in Inferred with a substantial silver credit." commented Christos Doulis, CEO. "This MRE, the near surface component of which will provide the foundation for a Preliminary Economic Assessment anticipated later this year, represents the first step in a transformational year for the Company as we rapidly advance the Independence project towards a production decision. In addition, our current drill program is focused on delineating additional near-surface mineralized material, including in the area of the recent high grade near surface discovery reported in hole AGEI-32, for a future resource update." he concluded.

The Company commenced an 8,000-foot reverse circulation (RC) drill program in late April focused on expanding the near-surface high-grade oxide mineralization encountered in hole AGEI-32 (see news release dated March 16, 2021) and in delineating additional resources in the relatively sparsely drilled northern portion of the Independence project. CONTINUED… Read this entire release for the Golden Independence news at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-igld/

Other recent developments in the mining markets include:

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) (TSX:NGT) recently announced the completion of the acquisition of GT Gold Corp. (TSX-V:GTT) through which Newmont acquired the remaining 85.1% of common shares of GT Gold not already owned by the Company.

"With the acquisition of GT Gold and the Tatogga project in the highly sought-after Golden Triangle district of British Columbia, Canada, Newmont continues to strengthen our world-class portfolio," said Newmont President and CEO Tom Palmer. "We look forward to continuing to build a respectful and meaningful relationship with the Tahltan Nation, including the community of Iskut. The relationships we have with Indigenous communities, First Nations and host communities are critical to the way we operate. We will partner with the Tahltan Nation at all levels, and with the Government of British Columbia to ensure a shared path forward as the Company understands and acknowledges that Tahltan consent is necessary for advancing the Tatogga project."

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) recently released its Q1 2021 exploration results.

Highlights: Midas exploration at Green Racer Sinter intercepted high-grade gold and silver mineralization over a 1,000-foot strike length and a 1,250-foot dip extent in the Sinter Vein, as well as two new mineralized footwall structures. Significant intercepts include more than 5 oz/ton gold over 13 feet estimated true width (see Table A for full results). All are open for expansion; Midas' plan of operations amendment expands to allow greater access to multiple targets on the Green Racer Sinter and East Graben Corridor; and San Sebastian exploration drilling on the El Bronco Vein expanded mineralization over a strike length of 1,500 feet. While at the El Tigre Vein, vein textures indicate drilling was high in the epithermal system, warranting further deeper drilling.

"Our early exploration results, just two miles from the mine portal, validates our thesis that despite its long high-grade production history, there remains significant untouched potential at Midas," said Phillips S. Baker, Jr., President and CEO. "The recent high-grade intercept grading 5.52 oz/ton gold and 8.9 oz/ton silver over 20.3 feet drilled (13.1 feet estimated true width) is one of the best exploration drillholes in North America in the past year."

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) (TSX: K) recently announced its results for the first-quarter ended March 31, 2021. J. Paul Rollinson, President and CEO, made the following comments in relation to 2021 first-quarter results: "Our diversified portfolio of mines performed well to start the year, as we continued to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 across all our operations and projects. The Company delivered a 51% year-over-year increase in adjusted net earnings, with margins increasing 25% to $1,031 per ounce sold, once again outpacing the increase in the average realized gold price. We are well-positioned to continue generating strong cash flow through the year, are on track to meet our annual guidance, and we are in an excellent financial position.

"Our three largest producing mines – Paracatu, Kupol and Tasiast – delivered our lowest costs for the quarter, with Paracatu and Tasiast achieving record quarterly throughput. Development at our Tasiast 24k and La Coipa projects advanced well and both projects remain on schedule. Our studies at Udinsk, Manh Choh and Lobo-Marte are all proceeding as planned.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) welcomes the electricity generation license recently approved by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) for the construction of a 40MW solar power plant at its South Deep mine.

The acting CEO of NERSA now has to authorize the license, a decision that should be forthcoming over the next two weeks. All the regulatory approvals to proceed with the project are then in place. Gold Fields will update its definitive costings and finalize all the required internal processes to commence the project as soon as possible. The solar plant has the potential to provide around 20% of South Deep's average electricity consumption. Says Nick Holland, Gold Fields' CEO: "The solar power plant will increase the reliability and affordability of power supply to South Deep, ultimately enhancing the long-term sustainability of the mine.

