Why the Pandemic May Be Responsible for Booming Growth for the Beverage Industry

PALM BEACH, Fla., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The impact of COVID-19 has been unprecedented and staggering, with sports drinks witnessing a positive demand shock across all regions amid the pandemic. Based on an analysis from Fortune Business Insights, the market exhibited a stellar growth in recent years and is projected to grow to USD 36.35 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 4.2%. The report said: "The product is a part of functional drinks mainly manufactured to help athletes to remain hydrated before and after exercise. It improves an athlete's performance and is rich in carbohydrates, minerals, and electrolytes. These beverages also comprise water, sodium, flavors, potassium, sugar, and artificial colors. From the past few years, the remarkable development in the industry is due to the marketing shift from offering electrolyte drinks to athletes to other consumers. The rising inclination towards fitness activities and increasing trend of participation in half and full marathons have helped in flourishing the industry. In addition, the need for the drink is increasing at a rapid pace as they help to enhance performance, endurance and allow athletes to do vigorous exercises. Moreover, the surging athlete population and sports players in developing countries are one of the major factors that would propel the market growth during the forecast period." Active companies in the markets this week include Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE: SBEV), The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI).

Fortune Business Insights continued: "The outbreak of COVID-19 has resulted in hiking the consumption of the product, which is majorly contributed by the increasing number of people working out from their homes. In addition, the gradual lift of curfew and lockdowns in various countries all over the world would assist in increasing outdoor activity participation, which would further help to escalate the demand for sports drinks. Manufacturers are progressively incorporating natural ingredients as they are health-friendlier compared to regular sports beverages, which acts as an opportunity for market growth. In addition, the increasing health conscious population in developing and under-developed countries will boost the sports drink market trends."

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) BREAKING NEWS: Splash Beverage Group Inks Agreement to Distribute TapouT with Kalil Bottling, A Nationally Recognized Leader in Beverage Distribution Serving Five Western States - Splash Beverage Group, Inc. ("Splash" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced an agreement with Arizona-based Kalil Bottling which will significantly expand the distribution of TapouT Sports Performance Drink.

Robert Nistico, CEO of Splash Beverage Group's commented, "Kalil Bottling is one of the top distribution companies in the entire western Unites States and was the largest Body Armor distributor for Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) prior to Coke acquiring the brand to Coke in an $8.3-billion-dollar transaction. As Body Armor is transitioned to Coke, this leaves a large opportunity for TapouT to fill the void, which is ideal for us strategically."

Kalil's network covers all of Arizona and extends through several highly populated counties across Utah, Colorado, New Mexico and western Texas. The distribution of Splash products now reaches more than half the country covering major metropolitan centers across major portions of the US. Nistico added, "Kalil distributes millions of cases annually, and the addition of TapouT will make their product offering, and our bottom line, even stronger."

Kalil Bottling, headquartered in Tucson Arizona, with distribution centers in Tucson, Tempe, and Flagstaff as well as El Paso, Texas, is one of the largest privately held businesses in Arizona. Its diverse portfolio includes dozens of nationally recognized brands, hundreds of SKUs and operations in five states. CONTINUED… Read the Splash Beverage full press release by going to: https://splashbeveragegroup.com/investor/press/

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), America's largest grocery retailer, recently announced at its 2022 Business Update in Orlando it will offer more Americans delivery through the addition of spoke facilities in Austin and San Antonio, TX and Birmingham, AL powered by the Kroger Fulfillment Network and Ocado Group (LSE: OCDO). As a continuation of Kroger's successful entry into Florida in 2021 without physical stores, the new Texas and Alabama facilities will serve as new geographies for the organization, bringing innovation and modern e-commerce to the cities and extending the grocer's reach and ability to provide customers anything, anytime, anywhere.

"Kroger today looks very different than it did in 1883 when we opened our first store. But the core principles that made that store successful – service, selection, value, and our commitment to our customers – remain the bedrock of our business," said Rodney McMullen, Kroger's chairman and CEO.

"I'm incredibly excited for the future of Kroger, and both thriving physical stores and digital solutions are part of it. We continue to feel great about the momentum we're experiencing with Kroger Delivery and our partnership with Ocado, supporting Kroger in strategically leveraging our unique assets to expand in existing regions, including Atlanta, Cincinnati and Dallas, as well as enter into new geographies like Austin, Birmingham, Cleveland, Oklahoma City, Orlando, San Antonio, South Florida, and the Northeast through a flexible network of differently sized, high-tech facilities operated by friendly and knowledgeable associates," continued McMullen.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) recently announced plans to make Toronto, Ontario and Atlanta, Georgia two new Walmart Global Tech hubs because of their growing tech presence, connection to Walmart and broad and diverse local talent. The expansion is part of Walmart Global Tech's plan to hire more than 5,000 associates globally this fiscal year.

Walmart Global Tech plans to make Toronto one of its larger hubs, with hundreds of new jobs over time. The initial hiring phase is expected to include 45 full-time roles in software development, technical program management and product management. Initial hiring in Atlanta is expected to include 140 new full-time roles such as data scientists and software engineers.

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) recently announced that it will issue its first quarter 2022 (ending March 19) financial results and other related information on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 by posting the following materials and links on the company's website at www.pepsico.com/investors .

Press release and 10-Q at approximately 6:00 a.m. EDT; Prepared management remarks (in PDF format) at approximately 6:30 a.m. EDT; and Live question and answer session for analysts with Ramon Laguarta, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Hugh Johnston, Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer at 8:15 a.m. EDT

The Board of Directors of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) recently announced that it has commenced a Board-led review of potential strategic alternatives aimed at enhancing Albertsons' growth and maximizing shareholder value. The review will include an assessment of various balance sheet optimization and capital return strategies, potential strategic or financial transactions and development of other strategic initiatives to complement Albertsons' existing businesses, as well as responding to inquiries. The Company has retained Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse to serve as financial advisors to assist in this review.

"The Board believes the continuing strength of our business and the scale of our portfolio of assets warrants a deep and considered review of all possible paths towards maximizing value creation," said Chan Galbato, Co-Chair of the Board of Directors. "Albertsons operates more than 2,270 stores across 34 states with growing digital and omnichannel capabilities, along with a vast dedicated manufacturing and distribution infrastructure, which have become integral to the fabric of communities across the U.S. The Board believes that this review, coupled with an ongoing focus on accelerating our transformation strategy, will create enhanced value for all our stakeholders including our customers, associates, and investors."

