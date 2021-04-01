Why The Importance Of Video Messaging Across All Social Media Channels Has Increased In 2021

Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The most significant marketing factor in the social media marketing sector in 2020 was the increased use of video. With everyone online all the time, video became more crucial than ever for marketing and communication. A recent survey of marketers and business owners conducted by SurveyMonkey had some very interesting statistics to back this up. Here's some of what they found. First of all, video marketing is effective. For marketers, video is an essential part of their toolkit. For many, video outperforms other marketing tools. 61% of marketers see video as a "very important or extremely important" part of their marketing strategy; 30% of marketers see video as a more important part of their strategy than their website; and 74% of marketers say video has a better return on investment than static imagery. It also said that 68% of marketers say video has a better return on investment than Google Ads; 53% of marketers say that video helps them raise awareness; 49% of marketers say that video helps them engage their audience; and 52% of marketers say that video helps them build trust with potential customers. Active tech companies in the market this week include Moovly Media Inc. (OTCPK: MVVYF) (TSX-V: MVY), Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR), Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCPK: TCEHY), Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP).

It continued saying "that YouTube has the best ROI for video content, followed by Facebook and Instagram. 75% of businesses make videos as a team; 39% of marketers make videos in-house, while 17% continue to fully outsource video creation; 58% of marketers make videos with professional software; 38% of marketers use smartphone apps to produce videos; and 35% of marketers make videos from scratch each time, while 18% use pre-made templates. 48% use a mix of both." Another statistic that is telling for the growth of platforms that let marketers create their own videos. It said that "80% of marketers would create more videos if they knew an easy way and that most people are more than happy to be marketed to with video. However, many marketers don't feel they have the time, ability, or budget to create the multimedia content that their audience craves."

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCPK: MVVYF) (TSX-V: MVY) BREAKING NEWS: Moovly Integrates with Instagram - Moovly Media Inc. ("Moovly" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its integration with Instagram. Moovly users can now seamlessly publish videos made in Moovly's Studio editor or via its Automator technology to the Instagram platform.

Acquired by Facebook in 2012, Instagram recently surpassed 1 billion users, with a 23% increase in users in 2020 alone. The average user spends 53 minutes per day on Instagram with 80% of users reporting that Instagram helped them with their purchasing decisions (Oberlo, 2021). Currently 71% of businesses use Instagram for building customer engagement and awareness.

Moovly CEO Brendon Grunewald said "With over a billion of users and an increasing focus on video, Instagram is a key element in most companies' brand awareness. Moovly's integration with Instagram makes Moovly the video creation tool of choice for both small and large companies. Publishing content to Instagram with Moovly is as easy as the click of a button." Read this full release and more news for Moovly at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-mvy/

Other recent developments in the tech industry include:

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) recently reported financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. "We had a strong end to the year as people and businesses continued to use our services during these challenging times," said Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook founder and CEO. "I'm excited about our product roadmap for 2021 as we build new and meaningful ways to create economic opportunity, build community and help people just have fun."

Operational and Other Financial Highlights: Facebook daily active users (DAUs) – DAUs were 1.84 billion on average for December 2020, an increase of 11% year-over-year; Facebook monthly active users (MAUs)– MAUs were 2.80 billion as of December 31, 2020, an increase of 12% year-over-year; Family daily active people (DAP) – DAP was 2.60 billion on average for December 2020, an increase of 15% year-over-year; Family monthly active people (MAP) – MAP was 3.30 billion as of December 31, 2020, an increase of 14% year-over-year; Capital expenditures – Capital expenditures, including principal payments on finance leases, were $4.82 billion and $15.72 billion for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020, respectively; Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities – Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were $61.95 billion as of December 31, 2020; and Headcount – Headcount was 58,604 as of December 31, 2020, an increase of 30% year-over-year.

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCPK: TCEHY) recently announced the unaudited consolidated results for the fourth quarter of 2020 ("4Q2020") and the audited consolidated results for the year ended December 31, 2020 ("FY2020"). 4Q2020 Key Highlights; Total revenues were RMB133,669 million(USD20,486 million[2]), an increase of 26% over the fourth quarter of 2019 ("YoY"); On a non-IFRS basis, which is intended to reflect core earnings by excluding certain one-time and/or non-cash items; Operating profit was RMB38,084 million(USD5,837 million), an increase of 26% YoY. Operating margin was broadly stable at 28%; Profit for the period was RMB34,454 million (USD5,280 million), an increase of 29% YoY. Net margin was broadly stable at 26%.

Mr. Ma Huateng, Chairman and CEO of Tencent, said, "While 2020 was a year of unprecedented challenges, solid results across all our businesses testify to our focus on user value, technology innovation and business sustainability. We extended our leading position in the consumer internet space with enriched content and innovations across our products, while making notable progress in international expansion, starting with games. We also further penetrated into industrial internet with our flagship SaaS products and upgraded cloud infrastructure. We will continue to implement Tech for Good and work with industry partners to bring value-enhancing products and services to users, enterprises and society as a whole."

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) recently announced that it will stream its Snap Partner Summit on May 20, 2021. The virtual event will feature a keynote address by Snap Inc. co-founders Evan Spiegel, Chief Executive Officer, and Bobby Murphy, Chief Technology Officer, as well as other leaders from across the company. New products, features, and partnerships will be announced around Snap's augmented reality offerings, and platforms for creators and developers.

"We're excited to celebrate the many ways that our partners have utilized our innovative platforms to grow their businesses on Snapchat and we can't wait to share more about what we will create together in the future," said Evan Spiegel.

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) recently announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020. "2020 was an extraordinary year for Twitter. We are more proud than ever to serve the public conversation, especially in these unprecedented times," said Jack Dorsey, Twitter's CEO. "We reported a 27% year-over-year increase in mDAU in Q4 2020, reaching an average of 192 million. Our product changes to date are promoting healthier conversations for those who use our service, including advertisers and partners, and we are excited about our plans to continue innovating in 2021."

"We delivered record revenue of $1.29 billion in Q4, up 28% year over year, reflecting better-than-expected performance across all major products and geographies," said Ned Segal, Twitter's CFO. "We made significant progress on our brand and direct response products in advance of the recent relaunch of our Mobile Application Promotion (MAP) offering. Advertisers are benefitting from new ad formats, stronger attribution, and improved targeting, resulting in a 31% year-over-year increase in total ad revenue and greater than 50% year-over-year growth in MAP revenue in Q4."

