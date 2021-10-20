Why Programmatic Advertising has Become One of the Most Indispensable Digital Marketing Tools Worldwide

PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - Programmatic advertising refers to the automated buying and selling of digital ad space. In contrast to manual advertising, which relies on human interaction and negotiation between publishers and marketers, programmatic ad buying harnesses technology to purchase digital display space. This use of software and algorithms helps streamline ad buying processes, which is why programmatic has become one of the most indispensable digital marketing tools worldwide. According to a report from Statista, in 2020, global programmatic ad spend reached an estimated 129 billion U.S. dollars, with spending set to surpass 150 billion by 2021. The United States remains the leading programmatic advertising market worldwide, but marketers from countries such as China or the UK also embrace the benefits of programmatic buying more vividly than ever. The report said: "In today's competitive advertising landscape, marketers use programmatic advertising and automation solutions to target audiences based on user data. According to the latest forecasts, the marketing automation software market is on track to reach 17 billion U.S. dollars by 2025, with revenues set to increase almost threefold compared to 2019. Hubspot, Adobe Marketing Cloud, and Oracle Marketing are among the leading marketing automation solution providers worldwide, accounting for a combined market share of almost 50 percent. Other household brands that are particularly popular among advertising publishers include Google Ad Manager, Amazon Publisher Services, and OpenX, which were named the most used supply-side platforms (SSPs) to manage ad inventory in 2020. Active Companies in the markets today include Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRVI), Magnite (MGNI), PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ: PUBM), The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: RBCN).

Statista continued: "Display advertising has arguably experienced the most significant transformation following the programmatic revolution. In 2020, global spending on programmatic display advertising rose to 126 billion U.S. dollars, representing almost 70 percent of total display advertising expenditure. In developed digital markets such as the United Kingdom and the United States, programmatic'a share of display ad spend even exceeded 80 percent that year."

Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRVI) BREAKING NEWS: Grove Inc. Closes Acquisition of Programmatic Advertising Company Interactive Offers - Grove, Inc. ("Grove" or the "Company") has completed its previously announced acquisition of Florida based advertising company Interactive Offers. Interactive Offers and it's SaaS programmatic advertising platform has served the tech space with great success over the last several years. Interactive Offers current revenue projection of $10-12 million for 2022 provides Grove with a solid entry into the Programmatic Ad space and adds a unique in-house advertising platform to leverage and scale its current and future brands.

The closing of the acquisition comes on the back of Grove's launch of Upexi , it's new Amazon aggregation division . Interactive Offers' ad platform is seen as a key asset in this division as sellers will be able to access the platform to drive further product sales, growth, and advertising efficiencies. Grove

Allan Marshall, Chief Executive Officer of Grove stated, "The technology is set up and designed for ease of use and efficiencies in deliverability and reporting across email, native ads, and display. It not only fills a void for our brands but gives all of our clients a unique ad platform that they can take advantage of immediately. With the new revenue stream from our Adtech Technology division, we will look to grow our Programmatic revenues while growing our current brands and additional brands we acquire in the future. The platform is another service available to our clients helping them grow their business and growing the advertising vertical itself." CONTINUED… For more information about Grove, Inc, please visit https://groveinc.io/investor-relations/.

Magnite (MGNI), the world's largest independent sell-side advertising platform, recently announced the acquisition of SpringServe, a leading ad serving platform for connected TV (CTV).

SpringServe's technology manages multiple aspects of video advertising for CTV publishers such as inventory routing, customized ad experiences, and advanced podding logic. A tight technical integration between ad serving and programmatic capabilities reduces complexity, improves inventory management between multiple parties, enhances functionality, and can reduce costs.

The purchase price was approximately $31 million (net of a prior $2 million investment and subject to adjustments), pursuant to a previously negotiated option agreement that Magnite secured as part of its acquisition of SpotX in April. Last year, SpotX made a minority investment in SpringServe in conjunction with a strategic partnership agreement between the two companies.

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ: PUBM) and Nielsen announced recently that Nielson's audience data is now available through ubMatic's Adience Encore, permitting advertisers to buy premium omnichannel inventory layered with quality data for precision targeting and better performance.

Brands can benefit from PubMatic's extensive reach, enabling advertisers to engage audiences wherever they may be across all digital channels. Through this collaboration, brands may now access Nielsen's premium audience data, along with insights into consumer behaviour, preferences, and purchasing decisions. Nielsen's rich audience data has a unique breadth and depth and includes proprietary fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) data, credit card transaction data, psychographic data, intent, and interest data.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), a Global advertising technology leader, recently announced the launch of its new trading platform – Solimar – that will help marketers optimize their digital advertising campaigns across the open internet. Designed in response to a rapidly evolving digital marketing environment, Solimar enables marketers to unleash the power of their valuable first-party data, drive greater precision in their digital marketing campaigns, while advancing consumer-conscious privacy.

The result of more than two years of product development, Solimar addresses key concerns for today's marketers, including easy and secure onboarding of first-party data; the need to connect marketing performance to business growth goals; an increasingly cross channel digital media environment including the fast growing world of CTV; and a rising focus on digital identity.

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: RBCN) announced recently that it has entered into an amendment to extend its Section 382 Rights Agreement (the "Rights Agreement"). The Rights Agreement was entered into in an effort to preserve stockholder value by protecting against a possible limitation on the Company's ability to use its net operating loss carry-forwards, which for U.S. federal income tax purposes were estimated at approximately $188.1 million as of December 31, 2019.

The Rights Agreement was originally entered into in December 2017 and was scheduled to expire on December 18, 2020. The amendment, which has been unanimously approved by the Board of Directors and was approved by stockholders at the Company's 2020 Annual Meeting, extends the final expiration date of the Rights Agreement to December 18, 2023. Except for the extension of the final expiration date, the Rights Agreement otherwise remains unmodified.

