Why Do Top Automakers Choose Raytron's Night Vision Thermal Imaging Solutions for Safer Driving?

YANTAI, China, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Night driving remains a significant challenge due to limited visibility and hazardous weather conditions that compromise safety. However, advanced infrared thermal imaging is revolutionizing night driving by providing high clarity and real-time hazard detection, even in complete darkness. As a pioneer in infrared thermal imaging, Raytron is committed to creating incremental value for customers with continuous technological advancement. By focusing on infrared, laser, and microwave technologies, Raytron consistently pioneers breakthroughs that drive the evolution of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), ensuring safer journeys for all.

Why Do Top Automakers Partner with Raytron?

Leading automakers such as BYD, Geely, and GAC (Guangzhou Automobile Group) have partnered with Raytron to develop advanced ADAS technologies, including the Ultra-Range Infrared Night Vision system deployed in premium BYD models like the Yangwang U8 and the Fangchengbao Bao 8. The core advantages of Raytron's infrared thermal imaging solution lie in its AEC-Q100 Grade 2 certified thermal sensors, the world's first self-developed 6μm pixel chip and AI-integrated fusion algorithms. By meeting the rigorous automotive reliability standards, Raytron's technology supports robust pedestrian detection, AEB (Autonomous Emergency Braking), collision avoidance, and lane departure warnings in low-visibility conditions.

How Does Thermal Imaging Empower Autonomous Driving?

Raytron's Horus640-B Automotive LWIR Thermal Imaging Module is designed to enhance perception for autonomous systems by detecting thermal signatures and delivering early hazard alerts. Key features include:

A proprietary 12μm detector offering high sensitivity;

Small size, light weight, and low power consumption for easy integration;

Equipped with the Falcon 300 chip, integrating NMX3.0 and IMX3.0 algorithms for clear, clean, and smooth imagery;

Multiple lens options available, supporting the replacement with customer-developed lenses;

Full series hardware and software compatibility with 256/384/640;

Providing various development methods: SDK, instruction set;

Compatible with Windows, Android, Linux, and other platforms.

About Raytron and Its Vision

As a leading innovator in infrared thermal imaging, Raytron continues to develop cutting-edge automotive camera systems that drive advancements in autonomous driving and ADAS. With a strong track record of collaboration with top-tier automotive manufacturers and a vision for expanding infrared imaging as a standard in future vehicles, Raytron is helping pave the way for safer and smarter driving.

