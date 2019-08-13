Why a Former Kellogg President is Betting Big on CBD Growth

Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Florida, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the U.S. approved the 2018 Farm Bill, consumer demand for CBD has been explosive. So much so, 14% of Americans, or roughly one in seven now use some form of CBD for anxiety, insomnia, arthritis, migraines, and even stress. The Brightfield Group estimates the market to be worth over $23.7 billion by 2023 , as CBD finds its way into supermarkets, major retailers, gas stations, and big box stores, where lotions and tinctures seem to be flying off the shelves with considerable demand. Even former Kellogg North American President Paul Norman is betting big on CBD growth. "This market is going to grow four or fivefold to 20 plus billion dollars in consumer value over the next five years," he says, as quoted by Yahoo Finance. "I believe, down the road, CBD will be widely available in all kinds of consumer products." That's opening a wide range of opportunity for companies including The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS) (OTCQB:BOSQF), Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX:WEED)(NYSE:CGC), HEXO Corporation (NYSE:HEXO)(TSX:HEXO), GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:GWPH), and Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) (TSX:ACB).

The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS)(OTCQB:BOSQF) BREAKING NEWS: The Yield Growth Corp. just announced it is launching a new initiative to cater to the $130 billion global gifting market. In fact, it's wholly owned subsidiary, Urban Juve will now offer streamline gift wrapping and delivery through its webite, urbanjuve.com. According to Forbes, the gifting market represents an exponential retail opportunity — and not just during the traditional holiday season. Gifters tend to divide their budget into two categories: gifts bought for holidays with Christmas being the most important occasion, followed by Mother's Day and Valentine's Day; and other gifting occasions, like birthdays, anniversaries and weddings, which occur anytime throughout the year. Gift shoppers can now enjoy a new, streamlined gifting experience at urbanjuve.com. When a product is added to their cart, they will see the option to 'Add Gift Wrap', before they complete their purchase. Additionally, they have the opportunity to ship their purchase directly to the recipient — and with Urban Juve's partnership with ParcelPal, customers in some cities can enjoy same-day shipping, or even shipping within the hour. "The gifting market is a massive, year-round opportunity for Urban Juve. With this new functionality, we're catering directly to gift shoppers, and creating the potential to increase our revenue as a result," says Penny Green, CEO of Yield Growth. "We know already from customer feedback that people want to share Urban Juve products with their loved ones, and now it's that much easier for them to give the gift of true rejuvenation."

Other cannabis-related developments from around the markets include:

Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX:WEED)(NYSE:CGC) entered into an agreement to acquire the global cannabinoid-based medical researcher Beckley Canopy Therapeutic . The acquisition brings together Canopy's wholly owned research program with the Beckley Canopy research platform which is partly owned by Canopy Growth in order to combine the best teams, programs and clinical work all under a single strategic plan. The research arm in turn directly supports the commercial efforts of Spectrum Therapeutics around the world. As part of the acquisition, Canopy Growth also acquires the outstanding shares in Spectrum Biomedical UK, the commercial arm of the Company in the United Kingdom, as that markets begins to develop into a commercially viable opportunity. With the acquisition of C3, and Canopy Growth's expanding research and development plans worldwide, the Company is solidifying its status as a truly global leader in cannabinoid research. Spectrum Therapeutics will leverage Beckley Canopy's intellectual property, accelerate its comprehensive research programs, build evidence around the Company's products and formulations and ultimately improve patient access to cannabinoid-based medicines globally.

HEXO Corporation's (NYSE:HEXO)(TSX:HEXO) cannabis products are now available to Alberta consumers for the first time after finalizing an agreement between HEXO and Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC). The agreement provides AGLC with HEXO's nine dried flower products and award-winning Elixir oral sprays, making them available on the Alberta Cannabis online store and to all of the nearly 200 private retail stores in the province. "This agreement marks the latest achievement in the development of HEXO's presence in Western Canada and our goal to be top two in market-share in the country," said HEXO Corp CEO and co-founder, Sebastien St-Louis. "Alberta represents one of the largest cannabis markets in Canada and we are thrilled to see our products are available to Albertans across the province."

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:GWPH) announced that the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has adopted a positive opinion recommending marketing authorization of EPIDYOLEX (cannabidiol oral solution) for use as adjunctive therapy of seizures associated with Lennox‑Gastaut syndrome (LGS) or Dravet syndrome, in conjunction with clobazam, for patients 2 years of age and older. The European Commission (EC) is expected to make a final decision on the marketing authorization application (MAA) in approximately two months. "Today's positive CHMP opinion for EPIDYOLEX™ marks a major milestone for patients, and their families, battling to control two of the most severe and life-threatening forms of childhood onset epilepsy. Cannabidiol oral solution is the first in a new class of epilepsy medicines and the first plant-derived cannabis-based medicine to be submitted for European regulatory review, representing a historic breakthrough," said Justin Gover, GW's Chief Executive Officer. "We are excited by the potential to bring patients and physicians a rigorously tested and evaluated cannabis-based medicine with a documented safety and efficacy profile, manufactured to the highest standards and approved by a medicines regulator."

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)(TSX:ACB) provided a corporate update on selected financial metrics for the fourth quarter of the Company's Fiscal 2019 period ended June 30, 2019. This reiteration of guidance and clarification of operations is intended to update our investors as Aurora continues to demonstrate leadership in transparency and disclosure as the industry navigates throughs periods of volatility. Full results will be published prior to September 15, 2019, details for which will be provided in advance. Based on a preliminary (unaudited) review, the Company anticipates net revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 of between $100 million and $107 million (net of excise taxes), compared to $19.1 million in the period ended June 30, 2018, and compared to $65.1 million for the previous quarter ended March 31, 2019. Fiscal Q4 2019 net cannabis revenue is expected to be between $90 million and $95 million, with growth anticipated across all key business segments including medical, both Canadian and international, and consumer markets. The Company anticipates total net revenues for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 to be between $249 million - $256 million. The Company expects to report that production available for sale for Q4 2019 will be at the upper end of the range between 25,000 kg and 30,000 kg, ahead of previous guidance of 25,000 kgs.

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates Financialnewsmedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third- party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM was compensated thirty six hundred dollars for news coverage of the press releases issued by as The Yield Growth Corp. by a non-affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

